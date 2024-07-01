East York Canada Day celebrations include parade in morning, all-day festival and fireworks at night

Scouts take part in the 2023 East York Canada Day Parade along Cosburn Avenue. Today's Canada Day celebrations in East York include the parade, a festival and fireworks in Stan Wadlow Park.

The annual East York Canada Day Festival today includes a parade, celebrations and fireworks.

Monday, July 1. will mark the 68th edition of the East York Canada Day Parade.

It begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Dieppe Park (145 Cosburn Ave.) and heads eastwards along Cosburn to end at Stan Wadlow Park (373 Cedarvale Ave.). The parade route follows Cosburn to Woodbine Avenue, then heads north to Trenton Avenue and eastwards towards the park.

The parade is part of the East York Canada Day Festival which goes from 11 a.m. until the start of the fireworks at night on July 1 at Stan Wadlow Park.

Official Opening Ceremonies for the festival will take place at noon on the Main Stage in Stan Wadlow Park.

The festival features fun activities, games, a kids midway, food and entertainment. There will also be a beer market hosted by Goldenfield Brewery.

Host for this year’s East York Canada Day Festival is actor and local resident Joe Motiki.

Slated to perform at the Canada Day festival on the Main Stage are the Danforth Village Children’s Choir at 12:15 p.m.; Bumbling Bert the Magician at 12:30 p.m.; the East York All Stars Blues Band at 1:30 p.m.; a juggling performance and workshop at 2:40 p.m.; community group performances at 3:30 p.m.; the Meteor Heist Band at 4:15 p.m.; James Levac – Piano Man at 5:30 p.m.; the Queens Own Rifle Funk Band at 6:45 p.m.; and Malia Love at 8:30 p.m.

The day concludes with the traditional Canada Day fireworks display at the park starting at approximately 10 p.m.

The East York Canada Day Festival is run by a group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the Government of Canada, The City of Toronto, the East York Foundation, Goldenfield Brewery, O’Connor’s Meat Market, Sultan of Samosas, the Oak Park Deli, Liberty Tax, Looking Glass Adventures, Revitasize, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22, and the canine Social Company.

For more information on the July 1 Canada Day events in East York, please visit the website at https://eycdc.ca/