Canada Day 2024 fireworks displays set for Ashbridges Bay in the Beach and Stan Wadlow Park in East York

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows the Canada Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay from 2023. This year's display will take place on Monday, July 1, at 10 p.m.

Canada Day fireworks displays presented by the City of Toronto are set to take place at four locations, including Ashbridges Bay in the Beach and Stan Wadlow Park in East York, on the night of Monday, July 1.

The fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay will start at 10 p.m. sharp on the night of July 1 and is expected to last for 14 minutes.

Large crowds are expected to attend the display, which can be viewed from anywhere along the Boardwalk.

Toronto police are reminding those planning on attending that the use of fireworks on public properties including beaches, parks, parkettes, and sports fields is illegal.

Police are also promising a strong presence in the Beach area over the Canada Day long weekend as officers make public safety a priority. Please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/06/28/police-will-be-patrolling-beach-area-over-canada-day-long-weekend-to-ensure-public-safety/

Due to the large crowds and localized road closures, police are urging people to find alternate methods other than driving to get to the Ashbridges Bay area in the Beach on the night of July 1.

Drivers can expect road closures in the area on July 1 that will include Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Police said parking enforcement will also be heightened in the Beach area due to limited parking. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate modes of transportation.

The following TTC ways to reach Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach are suggested: The 22 Coxwell (from Coxwell Subway Station); and the 92 Woodbine South (from Woodbine Subway Station). For more on TTC service over the Canada Day long weekend, please go to https://www.ttc.ca/riding-the-ttc/Updates/Busy-Weekend

East Yorkers are also invited to take in the fireworks display at Stan Wadlow Park (373 Cedarvale Ave.) set for the night of Monday, July 1.

Other fireworks displays put on by the City of Toronto on July 1 will be at Milliken Park in Scarborough and Centennial Park in Etobicoke.

For more on Canada Day celebrations planned for East Toronto, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/06/26/canada-day-fireworks-parade-picnic-festivals-and-more-planned-for-east-toronto-on-monday-july-1/