Canada Day fireworks, parade, picnic, festivals and more planned for East Toronto on Monday, July 1

Members of the BCC - Bangladesh Centre and Community Services - take part in the 2023 East York Canada Day Parade. This year's parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Dieppe Park on Cosburn Avenue on Monday, July 1.

Local residents will have lots of opportunities to celebrate Canada’s 157th birthday on July 1.

As in past years, there are fireworks displays planned for Ashbridges Bay Park in the Beach and Stan Wadlow Park in East York on the night of Monday, July 1.

There will also be picnics, barbecues and the annual East York Canada Day Parade.

July 1 will mark the 68th edition of the East York Canada Day Parade. It begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Dieppe Park (145 Cosburn Ave.) and heads eastwards along Cosburn to end at Stan Wadlow Park (373 Cedarvale Ave.). The parade route follows Cosburn to Woodbine Avenue, then heads north to Trenton Avenue and eastwards towards the park.

The parade is part of the East York Canada Day Festival which goes from 11 a.m. until the start of the fireworks at night on July 1 at Stan Wadlow Park.

Official Opening Ceremonies for the festival will take place at noon on the Main Stage in Stan Wadlow Park.

The festival features fun activities, games, a kids midway, food and entertainment. There will also be a beer market hosted by Goldenfield Brewery.

Host for this year’s East York Canada Day Festival is actor and local resident Joe Motiki.

Slated to perform at the Canada Day festival on the Main Stage are the Danforth Village Children’s Choir at 12:15 p.m.; Bumbling Bert the Magician at 12:30 p.m.; the East York All Stars Blues Band at 1:30 p.m.; a juggling performance and workshop at 2:40 p.m.; community group performances at 3:30 p.m.; the Meteor Heist Band at 4:15 p.m.; James Levac – Piano Man at 5:30 p.m.; the Queens Own Rifle Funk Band at 6:45 p.m.; and Malia Love at 8:30 p.m.

The day concludes with the traditional Canada Day fireworks display at the park starting at approximately 10 p.m.

The East York Canada Day Festival is run by a group of dedicated volunteers with the support of the Government of Canada, The City of Toronto, the East York Foundation, Goldenfield Brewery, O’Connor’s Meat Market, Sultan of Samosas, the Oak Park Deli, Liberty Tax, Looking Glass Adventures, Revitasize, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22, and the canine Social Company.

For more info on the July 1 events in East York, please visit the website at https://eycdc.ca/

Ashbridges Bay fireworks

In the Beach on Monday, July 1, there will be the City of Toronto’s fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay, foot of Coxwell Avenue at Lake Ontario, starting at 10 p.m. sharp. The Ashbridges Bay fireworks display is expected to last for 13 minutes.

Large crowds are expected to attend the display, which can be viewed from anywhere along the Boardwalk. Toronto police and city officials are reminding those planning on attending that the use of fireworks on public properties including beaches, parks, parkettes, and sports fields is illegal. Those attending are also being reminded that it is illegal to consume alcohol in the public parks in the area and on the beach.

Due to the large crowds and localized road closures, police are urging people to find alternate methods other than driving to get to the Beach on the night of July 1.

The following TTC bus routes serve Woodbine Beach Park and Ashbridges Bay Park: 22A Coxwell and 92A Woodbine. The TTC plans on adding extra buses to those routes on July 1.

Q107 Canada Day Picnic at Woodbine Park

Also, the annual Q107 Canada Day Picnic at Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E. – northeast of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue – will be taking place for the entire Canada Day long weekend including on Monday, July 1.

The Q107 Canada Day Picnic will feature food, fun, music and more.

The picnic begins on Saturday, June 29,, and continues through to July 1.

There will be food trucks and a beer garden presented by Muskoka Brewery.

The fun starts on June 29 with performances from We Ain’t Petty (Tom Petty Tribute) at 5 p.m.; followed by Reckless Bryan (tribute to Bryan Adams) at 6:30 p.m.; Monkey Wrench (tribute to Foo Fighters) at 8 p.m.; and Floydium (tribute to Pink Floyd) at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 30, performances begin at 5 p.m. with After The Gold Rush (tribute to Neil Young); followed by Band of Gypsies (tribute to Jimmi Hendrix) at 6:30 p.m.; Red Astro (tribute to Red Hot Chilli Peppers) at 8 p.m.; and Jukebox Heroes (tribute to Foreigner) at 9:30 p.m.

On Canada Day (July 1) the picnic begins at noon and continues through till just before 11 p.m.

Scheduled to perform on July 1 are The Hip Experience (tribute to The Tragically Hip); Just Heart (tribute to Heart) at 1:30 p.m.; Pearl Jamming (tribute to Pearl Jam) at 3 p.m.; the AC-DC Show – Canada (tribute to AC-DC) at 4:30 p.m.; Desire (tribute to U2) at 8 p.m.; and Sheer Heart Attack (tribute to Queen) at 9:30 p.m.

For more info on the Q107 Canada Day Picnic, please go to https://www.q107.rocks/

Neighbours Together on Canada Day in Riverdale Park East

The Neighbours Together on Canada Day 2023 celebration takes place in Riverdale Park East on Monday, July 1.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. in the park (550 Broadview Ave., south of Danforth Avenue). Most of the activities will be centred around the area at the south end of the park, near St. Matthew’s Clubhouse at 450 Broadview Ave. The event continues until 3:30 p.m.

There will be food, children’s activities, presentations by local community groups and entertainment. Slated events include a Lion Dance, singing and dancing, a martial arts demonstration, a barbecue, a Children’s Corner, and a Canada Day birthday cake.

The main organizer of the Canada Day celebration in Riverdale Park East is the Toronto Chinese Chamber of Commerce of East Toronto. Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher is a co-organizer.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 Canada Day celebration

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 on Coxwell Avenue is inviting residents to a Canada Day celebration on Monday, July 1, starting at noon.

There will be a barbecue and food, games, raffles, prizes, face painting for the kids and more at the celebration. Branch 1/42 is located at 243 Coxwell Ave.

Also, there will be a musical performance from Live Wire starting at 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 10 Canada Day celebration

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 10, 1083 Pape Ave., hosts a Canada Day celebration on Monday, July 1, starting at 1 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come on out to a fun filled party taking place both inside and outside at Branch 10.

There will be an outdoor BBQ, entertainment, a DJ on the patio and karaoke inside the Branch.

For more information, please call Branch 10 at 416-425-3070.