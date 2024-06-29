Annual Q107 Canada Day long weekend picnic at Woodbine Park set for June 29, 30 and July 1

After The Gold Rush (tribute to Neil Young) performed at the 2023 Q107 Canada Day Picnic at Woodbine Park. The 2024 version of the Q107 Canada Day Picnic takes place on Saturday, June 29; Sunday, June 30; and Monday, July 1. After The Gold Rush will perform at 5 p.m. on June 30.

The annual Q107 Canada Day Picnic at Woodbine Park is for this long weekend with performances scheduled for the evenings of June 29 and 30, and from noon onwards on July 1.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E. – northeast of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue.

The Q107 Canada Day Picnic will feature food, fun, music and more, with the fun getting underway today.

The picnic begins on Saturday, June 29,, and continues through to July 1. Admission to Woodbine Park is free for the picnic and musical performances on all three days.

There will also be food trucks and a beer garden presented by Muskoka Brewery taking place during the three days of the event.

The fun starts on June 29 with performances from We Ain’t Petty (Tom Petty Tribute) at 5 p.m.; followed by Reckless Bryan (tribute to Bryan Adams) at 6:30 p.m.; Monkey Wrench (tribute to Foo Fighters) at 8 p.m.; and Floydium (tribute to Pink Floyd) at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 30, performances begin at 5 p.m. with After The Gold Rush (tribute to Neil Young); followed by Band of Gypsies (tribute to Jimmi Hendrix) at 6:30 p.m.; Red Astro (tribute to Red Hot Chilli Peppers) at 8 p.m.; and Jukebox Heroes (tribute to Foreigner) at 9:30 p.m.

On Canada Day (July 1) the picnic begins at noon and continues through till just before 11 p.m.

Scheduled to perform on July 1 are The Hip Experience (tribute to The Tragically Hip); Just Heart (tribute to Heart) at 1:30 p.m.; Pearl Jamming (tribute to Pearl Jam) at 3 p.m.; the AC-DC Show – Canada (tribute to AC-DC) at 4:30 p.m.; Desire (tribute to U2) at 8 p.m.; and Sheer Heart Attack (tribute to Queen) at 9:30 p.m.

For more info on the Q107 Canada Day Picnic, please go to https://www.q107.rocks/