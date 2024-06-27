St. John Catholic School’s Project H2O raises funds and awareness for safe drinking water in Indigenous communities

Members of St. John's Triple C club with the cheque for $1,266.60 that they raised for Water First. Photo: Submitted.

Over a couple weeks this June at St. John Catholic School, the Triple C (Children Creating Change) social justice club organized a fundraiser raising awareness for the water crisis occurring in Indigenous communities in Canada.

Students researched various organizations and decided on Water First as a group they would support. Water First is an NGO that works collaboratively with Indigenous communities offering them tools and education to maintain and provide clean water in their own communities.

St. John’s Project H20 was kicked off with an assembly for the whole school.

In this assembly, the Triple C students talked about why water is important, why water is needed, and explained all of the activities that were to come with Project H20. To end the assembly the students performed a skit about all the activities that were going to take place.

These activities were school-wide bingo about water facts in Canada, selling freezies and throwing pies in three teachers faces!

At the assembly, two members of the team got pied in the face! Everyone was excited to see that happen to three teachers!

Students were able to donate money towards specific staff getting pied in the face. The top teacher brought in more $150.

The freezies were a great success as well! Each day the whole Triple C team went to classes collecting donations.

The students of St. John Triple C raised $1,266.60 in total as part of Project H20!

All proceeds were donated to Water First.

We were overwhelmed by the support from the community. The amount we raised can provide training to an intern student, purchase a water-level logger or provide a one-week workshop in a school that is impacted by the water crisis in Canada.

We hope that all the donations we received can help Indigenous communities in Canada have safe drinking water like we have in Toronto.

– Written by Alexandra W. and Leah D., Grade 7 students, and members of St. John Triple C.