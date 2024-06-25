Notre Dame Catholic High School grads from 1954 and 1974 hold reunions

Photo above, the Notre Dame Catholic High School’s Class of 1954 held its 70th anniversary gathering recently at Remezzo Italian Bistro in Scarborough. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Graduates of Notre Dame Catholic High School in East Toronto recently held reunions to celebrate their 50th and 70th anniversaries.

The Malvern Avenue school’s Class of 1954 held its 70th anniversary gathering in early June at a restaurant in Scarborough.

The Class of 1974 held its 50th anniversary this month in North York.

Notre Dame opened in 1950 and the Class of 1954 was the school’s first graduating class to have spent its entire high school time there. There were a total of 75 grads in the Class of 1954. For this month’s 70th anniversary, 16 were able to attend.

The members of the class were always close and they have been holding reunions for years since they graduated in 1954.

“In 2004, we celebrated our 50th in grand style for a full weekend north of Toronto,” said 1954 grad Adele Archer in a note to Beach Metro Community News.

For decades, the 1954 grads held a reunion every five years. The grads held their 65th reunion at a hotel in Scarborough in 2019 and were planning to hold one each year after that, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.

This June’s 70th reunion was the first one the 1954 grads had held since 2019. They now plan to once again continue the yearly reunions.

“We remember the many who have left us in recent years and those who had hoped to join us but were unable to do so. We also remember our wonderful teachers, happy and fun times, as so many fond memories are recalled of our beloved Notre Dame,” said Archer’s note.

The Notre Dame Catholic High School graduating Class of 1974 celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this month in North York.

A number of the grads who attended the 50th anniversary event still live in the Beach area.

A total of 34 grads from the Class of 1974 attended the anniversary celebration held in North York. Some travelled from as far away as Italy and Saskatchewan to be there.

Former Notre Dame principal Sister Lucille Corrigan also attended the Class of 1974’s 50th reunion.

“Thirty-four graduates of Notre Dame High School’s Class of ‘74 gathered on June 10th at the Keg, Leslie for a 50th Anniversary Reunion Luncheon. Several graduates had travelled from as far away as Italy, Saskatchewan, Montreal and Peterborough for the occasion. Former Principal, Sister Lucille Corrigan, C.N.D. attended the luncheon and addressed the group. Her message was inspirational, as she herself is a graduate of Notre Dame,” said Sandra Christie Boetto in an email to Beach Metro Community News.

“The planning committee included: Linda Allain, Doris Cecchini, Sandra Christie, Michele Houle and Marie Muldowney. The MC, Bill Komar, prepared a musical slide show from old photos and was the event photographer. A display table featured memorabilia such as yearbooks, the class composite graduation photo and programme. The old school uniform and gym romper were hung as proud reminders of bygone school days. Everyone had a wonderful time reconnecting and sharing memories. It was a special event that will be remembered always.”

The Class of 1974 grads who attended the 50th reunion were:

Marie Muldowney, Alana Keenan, Phyllis Cancellaro, Anne Komar, Josie Ruscica, Maire Fitzpatrick, Pat Bilucaglia, Pia Calderone, Helena Moerkens, Beverly Wallace, Rosemary Speciale, Dorothy Markle, Stephanie McGrath, Teresa Marques, Paulette Altilia, Kathy O’Leary, Elisa Chiminello, Linda Allain, Janice Watts, Doris Cecchini, Cecilia Rodrigues, Rosaria Petralito, Marianna Manserra, Besi Lorefice, Mary Cornacchia, Anna Di Rosa, Karli Genorio, Sandra Christie, Patricia Ann Giltenan, Michele Houle, Cathy McAskill, Maureen Feeney, Christine Simone and Sharon O’Reilly.