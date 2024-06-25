Hot water back running at Kingston Road seniors’ apartment building after 10 days of not working

The seniors building at 828 Kingston Rd., known as Glen Stewart Acres, had been without hot water for the past 10 days. The Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation said this afternoon that hot water service to the building has now been fully restored. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Going on for 10 days now, residents at a seniors apartment building on Kingston Road in the Beach have been without hot water.

The situation is taking place at Glen Stewart Acres, 828 Kingston Rd., a building run by the city’s Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation.

Residents have been complaining on social media and directly to Beach Metro Community News about the situation.

Building residents told Beach Metro News on the morning of Tuesday, June 25, that the hot water still had not been restored. However, one resident outside the building late that morning said that workers were inside and had promised the problem would be fixed shortly.

“The city was called, we got hot water for two hours and was shut off again,” said Facebook post earlier this week.

The poster said the situation was especially hard on the building’s oldest residents, some in their 90s, who were finding the conditions “disgusting”.

A spokesperson for Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation told Beach Metro News on the afternoon of June 25 that “hot water service has been fully restored” to the building.

“Toronto Seniors Housing greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of tenants during this emergency. We are also grateful to our third-party vendor who worked around the clock, successfully completing the repairs and resolving the water issue as quickly as possible,” said the spokesperson.