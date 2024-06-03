Toronto Beaches hope to continue season-opening winning streak against Six Nations Arrows at Ted Reeve Arena tonight

A Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse player (white sweater) squares off against a Burlington Blaze player in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League action from earlier this season. Photo by Christian Hasse.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team will be looking to keep its winning streak alive when the squad hosts the Six Nations Arrows tonight at Ted Reeve Arena.

So far, the Beaches are a perfect 4-0 to start the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) season, and will be looking for their fifth straight win in tonight’s home game (Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m.).

Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St., on the northeast corner of Gerrard Street East.

Also playing at home on Thursday, May 30, the Beaches beat the St. Catharines Athletics 10-8 in close-fought game at Ted Reeve Arena to notch their fourth win.

The Beaches opened the OJLL season on May 22 with a 12-7 win in St. Catharines; followed by a 12-9 win over the Burlington Blaze at Ted Reeve Arena; and then recorded a 15-7 win in Peterborough on May 27.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Six Nations Arrows have a record of three wins and three losses.

Below is the remainder of the Toronto Beaches schedule for this season:

June 3 – Six Nations Arrows

June 5 – @ Burlington Blaze

June 6 – Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 9 – @ Orangeville Northmen

June 12 – @ Oakville Buzz

June 13 – Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 16 – @ Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 20 – Whitby Warriors

June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors

June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers

June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows

June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers

June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)

July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers

July 8 – Oakville Buzz

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/