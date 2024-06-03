Toronto Beaches hope to continue season-opening winning streak against Six Nations Arrows at Ted Reeve Arena tonight

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team will be looking to keep its winning streak alive when the squad hosts the Six Nations Arrows tonight at Ted Reeve Arena.
So far, the Beaches are a perfect 4-0 to start the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) season, and will be looking for their fifth straight win in tonight’s home game (Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m.).
Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St., on the northeast corner of Gerrard Street East.
Also playing at home on Thursday, May 30, the Beaches beat the St. Catharines Athletics 10-8 in close-fought game at Ted Reeve Arena to notch their fourth win.
The Beaches opened the OJLL season on May 22 with a 12-7 win in St. Catharines; followed by a 12-9 win over the Burlington Blaze at Ted Reeve Arena; and then recorded a 15-7 win in Peterborough on May 27.
Heading into tonight’s game, the Six Nations Arrows have a record of three wins and three losses.
Below is the remainder of the Toronto Beaches schedule for this season:
June 3 – Six Nations Arrows
June 5 – @ Burlington Blaze
June 6 – Brampton Jr. Excelsiors
June 9 – @ Orangeville Northmen
June 12 – @ Oakville Buzz
June 13 – Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse
June 16 – @ Brampton Jr. Excelsiors
June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse
June 20 – Whitby Warriors
June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors
June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers
June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows
June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers
June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)
July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers
July 8 – Oakville Buzz
For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/
