Beaches Artisan Market set for Kew Gardens park on Saturday, June 1

The Beaches Artisan Market is set for Saturday, June 1, at Kew Gardens park on Queen Street East.

The market will feature the handcrafted works of more than 50 independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers

Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E., and the market will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1.

For more information, please go to https://www.queenstmarketplace.com/?pgid=l6ijaifc-ff6af1d5-bdb0-44a5-bb69-ec31e4177ffe