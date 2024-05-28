St. Denis Catholic School’s Pride celebration set for Friday; screening of film With Wonder to take place at Fox Theatre on June 12

St. Denis Catholic School students take part in Pride celebrations at the Balsam Avenue school in 2023. This year's school celebration is slated for Friday, May 31. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The third edition of the St. Denis Catholic School Pride celebrations will take place on Friday, May 31, at the Balsam Avenue school.

The celebrations begin in the morning with an assembly that will include a speech by principal Anthony Pauk, a slide presentation and a drama club play based on the booked Except When They Don’t.

At mid-day there will be a visit to the school from an ice cream truck, and rainbow sprinkles are on the menu.

At 2 p.m., parents of students are invited for the official flag drop, more speeches and presentations, and a DJ dance party.

New as part of this year’s St. Denis Pride celebrations will be a free screening of the movie With Wonder on June 12 at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East in the Beach.

The screening is open to everyone to attend, and is organized by the St. Denis Pride Committee. Those wishing to attend are asked to book their tickets in advance by going to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8o_en_RXEtqDPRQ8UofDfHXDzHkaa60rm5fykSJhvpVgdpw/viewform

With Wonder is an award-winning new documentary that investigates the question: Can you be both Christian and Queer? Sharon Lewis, the film’s multi award-winning director, will be at the screening for a question-and-answer session on June 12.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with the screening, followed by the Q & A with Lewis from 8:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

With Wonder is 14+ and parents are welcome to bring their older children, at their discretion.

The film won the Audience Choice Award of the Reelworld Film Festival 2021, and was internationally recognized and featured in more than a dozen festivals around the world.

The film is born out of award-winning director Lewis’s own muted struggle with not fitting into neat racial/Queer/Christian boxes.

With Wonder takes an intimate look at the journey of members of the Queer, Christian community of colour, including high profile activists and clerics, in places like Jamaica, New York, London, and Los Angeles.

The St. Denis Pride Committee is made up of volunteer parents Anne-Marie Fox, Aurélie Goudal, David Toto, Elisa Moolecherry, Laurent Papaix, Ofelia Loret de Mola, and Sarah Wheeler.