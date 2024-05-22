R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant among East Toronto locations featured at this weekend’s Doors Open

Construction on the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant on Queen Street East, at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue, began in 1932. The plant officially opened in 1941. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The Toronto Doors Open 2024 event is set for the weekend of Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26.

This year’s theme is Hidden Histories, spotlighting more than 160 different historical, architectural, cultural, and socially significant locations throughout the city, including the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant at 2701 Queen St. E.

Other participating East Toronto locations include the Ashbridge Estate at 1422 Queen St. E.; the Portlands Energy Centre at 470 Unwin Ave.; the Redwood Building at 1300 Gerrard St. E.; and the Danforth Mennonite Church at 2174 Danforth Ave.

Doors Open started in 2000 in Toronto and is Canada’s largest Doors Open event.

Over the years it has attracted more than two million visitors to more than 800 locations around the city.

Also happening during this year’s event will be Doors Open talks and neighbourhood tours. The first Doors Open Talk is on May 23 about the hidden history of the Port Lands. The neighbourhood tours take place across Toronto.

For more information on this year’s Doors Open events and locations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/doors-open-toronto/