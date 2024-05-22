Kingston Road Village’s Pegasus Shoppe launches online store to help serve virtual shoppers

Brandon O’Connor (left), Pegasus Shoppe manager Heidi Sutton (right), and Pegasus Shoppe volunteer Joe Arnold (front) at the shop on a recent May afternoon. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Pegasus Shoppe, a beloved second-hand boutique in East Toronto’s Kingston Road Village, has launched an exciting new journey into the digital world with its recent online store launch.

This move comes after a period of experimentation with various e-commerce platforms, including Poshmark, Facebook Marketplace, and Etsy.

Brandon O’Connor, a staffer at Pegasus and the mastermind behind the website development, shared some insights into the motivations behind this transition.

According to O’Connor, establishing an online presence was driven by a desire to enhance customer shopping opportunities and fundraising for the Pegasus Community Project.

By offering a curated selection of products online, Pegasus aims to reach a broader audience and provide greater convenience for shoppers, regardless of location.

This expansion into the digital realm represents a natural evolution for the boutique, aligning with changing consumer preferences and the growing trend of online shopping.

The connection to the Pegasus Community Project distinguishes Pegasus Shoppe from other online retailers. For more than three decades, the Pegasus Community Project has been dedicated to providing essential services and support for adults with developmental disabilities in Toronto.

Every purchase made through Pegasus Shoppe directly contributes to the funding of these vital initiatives, making it more than just a place to shop – it’s a platform for meaningful social impact.

As O’Connor explained, one of the key advantages of hosting their own e-commerce platform is the ability to keep costs low for customers. By avoiding the fees associated with third-party platforms, Pegasus can offer competitive pricing while maintaining the quality and integrity of its products.

This direct-to-consumer approach benefits shoppers and strengthens the connection between Pegasus and its loyal and geographically spread-out clientele.

O’Connor’s involvement with Pegasus extends beyond his role as a website developer. Having joined the organization about a year ago, he initially volunteered his time out of a desire to support a cause close to his heart.

With several family members diagnosed on the autism spectrum, O’Connor’s personal connection to the mission of the Pegasus Community Project fuels his dedication to the organization. Now, he is thrilled to leverage his expertise in product photography and web development to further advance the mission of Pegasus and make a positive impact in the community.

As customers browse through the virtual aisles of Pegasus Shoppe, they’ll find diverse offerings, ranging from designer bags and high-quality digital cameras to unique home decor pieces and antiques. Each item has been curated to reflect the boutique’s style.

O’Connor is particularly fond of the small home decor items and knick-knacks, often accompanied by tales of how those family heirlooms passed down through generations.

By adapting to the digital era, Pegasus is positioned to further support individuals with developmental disabilities while providing store customers near and far with its offerings and service.