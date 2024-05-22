Concerns raised about crossing guard contracts in Toronto and East York

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows a crossing guard's stop sign.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Crossing guards in East Toronto are sounding the alarm about what they allege to be employee mismanagement by the City’s Zone 2 (Toronto and East York) contractor, Synergy Protection Group Inc.

An employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told Beach Metro Community News about verbal harassment endured at the hands of supervisors as well as various issues with compensation.

“We always took pride in our community and our jobs and how important we were to our community,” said the crossing guard. “And it was exceptional to have that validated by [Carraway]. But with this new company, they’ve gone not only in the opposite direction but they’ve undone a lot of the good work of (the past contractor).

Following years of crossing guard duties being administered by the Toronto Police Service, the City of Toronto awarded Carraway Inc. a four-year contract to take over in 2019.

In May 2023, after Carraway’s contract reached its expiration, Synergy took over as the Zone 2 contractor with Carraway now in control of Zone 1 (North York) and Zone 3 (Scarborough), while Ottawa Safety Council was awarded the Etobicoke-York contract.

Having previously worked under Carraway in Toronto and East York, the crossing guard alleged that working conditions have drastically changed since the contract reshuffle.

“Carraway’s emphasis was on being a good community ambassador,” they said. “At every turn the company would go out of their way to say how much they care for us and respect us.”

The Synergy employee alleged that things are much different now with high absentee rates and a lack of replacement workers in cases where a crossing guard cannot show up.

“From the start, they had very poor communication and it was obvious that they were new at this,” they alleged. “Senior staff offered suggestions to deal with the transition, but they didn’t want anything to do with it.”

The employee questions the “level of training” given to the people sent to guard the city’s intersections as some new employees allegedly perform unsafe practices which can lead to civilian harm.

Furthermore, it was also alleged that some employees who worked up to nine hours during training received no payment.

However, Synergy told Beach Metro Community News that this particular issue has since been rectified.

“In fall 2023, Synergy was made aware that some employees had not received payment for their training due to a payment error,” said a representative. “These payments were quickly processed and we hired a third-party to process future payments to prevent further issues.”

Synergy also challenged the allegations of increased absenteeism, harassment and a lack of payment for overtime hours in cases where a shift ends while school kids are still passing through the guarded intersections.

According to the contractor, they, in collaboration with the City of Toronto, “establish shift times that meet the local school community’s needs.”

“Permanent/Full time crossing guards are paid for more hours than they actually work,” said Synergy. “Crossing guards who work beyond the end of their regular scheduled shift report their actual end time to our office so we can adjust their timesheets.”

However, the employee alleged that such is not the case as they often have to stay at their designated intersections well beyond their shift end times.

“We ask school crossing guards and their supervisors to report any issues with shift times to us so we can quickly make adjustments when needed,” said Synergy.

One of the bigger employee concerns revolves around the costs for essential equipment such as stop signs, safety vests and whistles, which they are mandated to purchase from Synergy.

Although the $150 which the employee said “seems a little high” is refunded upon returning the equipment, crossing guards were promised that the payment would be deducted from their wages at a much slower rate than actuality.

“They said they’d take the deposit in 10 installments of 10 per cent which is $15 per payment,” alleged the crossing guard who spoke to Beach Metro Community News. “They immediately broke their word.”

The employee alleged the company deducted “roughly one-third” of the equipment expenses from the first paycheque with the full $150 getting deducted by the third paycheque. The Synergy employee said that this might seem like a minor issue, but with wages as low as $17.32 per hour in the current economic state the city is in, a $50 loss in a paycheque becomes a bitter pill to swallow.

With the City of Toronto also shrinking the amount of billable hours from six and half hours to six hours since Synergy was awarded their contract, crossing guards have also lost an additional five hours per pay cheque.

“Everything’s going up in price so it feels wrong,” said the crossing guard. “Not many people can still afford to keep doing this.”

Synergy’s employees are hoping that the company can return to the ways of their former contractor, Carraway, before the days of older employees quitting due to heightened stress levels as was the case with a long-time crossing guard who was allegedly harassed by supervisors until he left his post of 19 years, according to the employee who spoke to Beach Metro Community News.

According to the City of Toronto, management company supervisors are mandated to visit each crossing guard location once per week “to ensure all requirements are met”.

Also, the employee alleged that since the new ownership took over, some older crossing guards have been reprimanded for their interactions with passersby which, in turn, has weakened their relationships with community members.

“From the beginning of the school year, it really felt like a deliberate harassment campaign and age-based discrimination,” alleged the employee.

According to City of Toronto Senior Communications Advisor Laura McQuillan, the city has been made aware of these allegations and is working with Synergy to gather additional information.

“The City does not tolerate any form of harassment or discrimination,” said McQuillan. “We encourage school crossing guards to speak directly with their employer about any employment-related concerns.”

Synergy Protection Group Inc. signed a two-year contract with the City of Toronto in 2023. They have the option to extend for three additional one-year periods when the contract expires in 2025.

— Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.