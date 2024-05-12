Residents invited to celebrate Mother’s Day at Beaches Artisan Market in Kew Gardens

Visitors to an art show and market last year in Kew Gardens park are shown in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By SEAN SANDIESON

East Toronto residents are invited to celebrate Mother’s Day today with a visit to the Beaches Artisan Market in Kew Gardens park.

Located at 2075 Queen St. E., the park will play host to the artist’s market on Sunday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beaches Artisan Market is presented by Queen St Marketplace and will feature the work of more than 50 independent artists, artisans, designers, and makers from the community.

Entry is free and kids can enjoy a complimentary treat with free face painting.

For more information on the Beaches Artisan Market, please visit https://www.queenstmarketplace.com/