Danforth Collegiate’s annual art exhibition opens on May 8 at the Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills

Students in the visual arts department at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute (C.T.I.) will host their XHIBITART24 show starting on May 8.
The exhibition will run until June 2, and will take place at the Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills.
The annual art exhibition showcases the work of senior visual art students at the school.
The opening reception will take place on Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The reception is catered by the Danforth Collegiate hospitality department.
The Papermill Gallery is located at 67 Pottery Rd. on the grounds of Todmorden Mills.
Admission is free and the exhibition will be on during regular gallery hours — Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more on XHIBITART24, please contact Danforth’s visual arts department at 416-393-0620.
