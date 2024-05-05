Deja Views: The Fox and The Goof, Beach traditions for generations

Photo above shows Queen Street East looking east from Beech Avenue in 1975. Photo: David Shaw Collection.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

How long has the Fox been a repertory cinema?

Well, at least since 1975, the year the photograph above was taken. The two featured films being shown the day the photo was taken (The Sting and The Day of the Jackal) were both originally released in 1973!

Another Beach landmark appearing in the photo showing the street view from Beech Avenue and Queen Street East is The Goof.

For decades Beachers have been catching a flick, and then crossing the street afterwards for some awesome lemon chicken! How can you beat that?

Do you have an old picture of The Goof or the Fox you’d like to share with our readers? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com