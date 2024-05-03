No GO train service along Lakeshore East line, including Danforth station, on weekend of May 4 and 5

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows a GO train heading into Danforth station.

By SEAN SANDIESON

Local GO train users who use the Lakeshore East line, including the stop at Danforth station, should know that there will be no train service between Union and Oshawa stations this weekend.

The track work will also impact the Stouffville GO line on the May 4 and 5 weekend.

Starting on the night of Friday, May 3, Lakeshore East service will be suspended for this weekend with the last train from Union Station leaving at 11:20 p.m. and ending its run at the Whitby GO station. There will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore East line on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Customers travelling to and from Danforth, Scarborough, Eglington, Guildwood, and Rouge Hill stations this weekend are encouraged to use the TTC as an option as there will not be GO shuttle buses serving those stations.

During this weekend’s closure, GO shuttle buses will replace normal train service at Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, and Durham College (DC) GO stations.

There will be three replacement GO bus routes, GO Bus Route 90W which runs from Union Station Bus Terminal, Whitby, and DC Oshawa GO stations; Route 90R will serve from Union Bus Terminal, Pickering, and Ajax GO stations; and Route 90B which will serve from Union Station Bus Terminal, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, and DC Oshawa GO stations .

Starting Saturday, May 4, the Stouffville GO line will only run from Old Elm to Kennedy Station. There will be no GO train service on the Stouffville line going to or from Union Station at that time.Customers at Kennedy GO can connect to TTC subway line 2, then transfer to line 1 at Yonge and Bloor station to continue to Union Station.

For more information on the Lakeshore East schedule adjustments please visit https://www.gotransit.com/en/the-future-and-go/construction-notices/lakeshore-east-line-service-adjustment-may-3-through-4-and-5 and for more details on the Stouffville line adjustments visit https://www.gotransit.com/en/the-future-and-go/construction-notices/stouffville-service-adjustment-may-3-to-5