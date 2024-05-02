Guest Column: Some tips to help make spring decluttering easier

Professional Home Organizer Emilie Glockner presents tips to help you declutter your home as you do some spring cleaning. Photo: Submitted.

By EMILIE GLOCKNER

Feeling the urge to kickstart your spring decluttering? Roll up your sleeves, crank up some upbeat music, and dive into clearing your clutter!

Transform your home using these professional tips and strategies.

Tackle One Area at a Time — Begin by focusing on one specific area, such as an overflowing closet or cluttered kitchen. Breaking down the process into manageable chunks helps ease any overwhelming thoughts of tackling your entire home.

Start with the space that bothers you the most, such as your entryway, which might be congested with shoes and coats. By concentrating on one area at a time, you will be less likely to get distracted and you’ll maintain steady progress.

Categorize First –Sorting your belongings into categories can significantly enhance your productivity. We’ve observed that many of our clients skip this crucial step, which can prolong the decluttering process and lead to decision fatigue.

Grouping items into categories allows you to make bulk decisions, avoiding the tedious process of deciding item by item. For example, gathering all your candles to decide which ones to keep is more efficient than assessing each candle individually in different parts of your home. This approach not only saves time but also gives you better results.

Improve Your Storage — Before buying new storage solutions, fully declutter an area to determine what you actually need. You might find you can repurpose bins and baskets which saves you from having to invest in expensive storage products.

Aim to maximize every inch of available space, especially if your home is smaller and storage is limited. Additionally, older homes present challenges with minimal closet space and tight kitchens. Consider smarter storage solutions, such as drawer dividers for kitchen essentials and dividers to section your folded clothes, socks and accessories.

Investing in larger shelving units can optimize storage capacity in areas like your basement or garage.

Switch Up Seasonal Items — Adapting your storage for seasonal changes is a smart approach. As the weather warms up, store bulky items like jackets and boots out of sight.

Keep accessories like scarves and gloves in labeled clear bins. Rotate your seasonal items to make room for what you’re currently using and create breathing space. A seasonal switch up is a simple way to help your home feel lighter and more spacious creating a greater sense of calm.

Transform Your Home — Harness the above strategies to reset your home this spring. Unsure where to begin or lacking the time or motivation to dive in? If the thought of someone doing it for you is appealing, we are here to help.

— In the Beach community for 15 years, Emilie Glockner is the owner of White Space Organized. Find out more about services and rates at www.WhiteSpaceOrganized.com