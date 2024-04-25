Proposals for pair of East Toronto rental buildings to be discussed at May 7 meeting

The proposal for a seven-storey building with rental apartments and two commercial spaces at 1400 Gerrard St. E. will be discussed at an upcoming Toronto and East York Community Council meeting. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Toronto and East York Community Council is set to host public meetings on a pair of local development proposals aimed at bringing more rental and affordable housing units to the area.

To be discussed at the 10 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, May 7, at Toronto City Hall will be plans for 1117 Danforth Ave., and 1400 Gerrard St. E.

A 14-storey mixed-use building is proposed for 1117 Danforth Ave.will be replacing an existing affordable housing building. (For more on the specifics of this plan, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/04/11/more-affordable-housing-added-to-danforth-avenue-building-plan-on-site-that-includes-former-funeral-home-and-church/ )

The developer, Core Development Group Ltd. is proposing the replacement of the existing 27 rental units in the building to be demolished with an additional 79 new rental units for a total of 106 total units in a new building which will be part of a larger building development including two properties directly to the west at 1111 and 1095 Danforth Ave.

The affordable units in the new development will comprise of 19 studio apartments; 50 one-bedroom units; 28 two-bedroom units; and nine three-bedroom with a total gross floor area of 7027.50 square metres. Managing this project alongside Core Development is Houselink and Mainstay Community Housing, a non-profit organization which operates the supportive housing facility that’s currently on site.

Together, they hope to increase Toronto’s stock of affordable housing with a focus on creating rent-geared-to-income options and other affordable housing “for people living with mental health issues”.

The redevelopment application is accompanied by a demolition application which will also be discussed amongst councillors at the May 7 meeting.

At the public consultation, Core Development will also present a second redevelopment proposal for a 13-storey mixed-use building at 1095-1111 Danforth Ave. That site was previously occupied by the Trull Funeral Home and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and both of those buildings are still standing at the moment though no longer operational.

This project will comprise 270 rental dwelling units with an expected residential gross floor area of 17794.4 square metres.

Due to the focus on studio and four-bedroom units, it appears Core Development Group Ltd. aims to provide housing options for both young adults as well as families. There will be 180 studio apartments; two one-bedroom units; 13 two-bedroom units; five three-bedroom units; and 70 four-bedroom units.

According to documents filed with the application, 1095-1111 Danforth Ave. will maintain its current funeral home building façade “in order to preserve the heritage presence along the Danforth corridor”.

Safety issues raised concerning church building

Although many are appreciative of the development proposal’s willingness to preserve a part of the Danforth’s heritage building, some are criticizing the City of Toronto for its approach towards this redevelopment plan.

With the now abandoned church building being accessible to the public, local resident Paul Collins told Beach Metro Community News that he is concerned about the city’s failure to fully secure the buildings that are awaiting development.

“The city is showing great negligence in boarding up the place,” said Collins. “I can guarantee that their incompetence will lead to security issues and illicit activities at this location before the development even goes up.”

Collins posted a YouTube video showing what he said is the lack of security around the former church building. He said he is concerned homeless people in the area will take advantage of the situation as the only barriers are boards nailed to each door. To see his video, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npjK-TKePcw

“Eventually, homeless people will live in these buildings, or they may already,” said Collins, who was a candidate in the Toronto mayoral byelection of 2023.

Also to be discussed at the May 7 meeting will be the proposal for a seven-storey mixed use building at 1400 Gerrard St. E., between Hiawatha and Woodfield roads.

The landowner, Gerrard Woodfield Holdings Inc., proposes partial demolition of the existing mixed-use building in order to make way for 19 rental dwelling units as well as two commercial units with a total gross floor area of 1,522.3 square metres. Along with the commercial units, this project will provide six studios; two one-bedroom units; eight two-bedroom units; one three-bedroom units; and two four-bedroom units.

During the May 7 consultation meeting, community members will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposals. The Toronto and East York Community Council will then make recommendations which will be forwarded to full Toronto Council for final considerations.

Anyone who would like to participate in the public consultation can do so by registering by email to teycc@toronto.ca or by calling 416-392-7033 before the noon deadline on May 6.

To watch the meeting online, please visit www.youtube.com/TorontoCityCouncilLive

— Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.