Toronto Walking Soccer Club starts second season at Cherry Beach Sports Fields

The Toronto Walking Soccer Club has about 50 members with ages of players ranging from the 50s to early 80s. Photo: Submitted.

By JACK SKINNER

The Toronto Walking Soccer Club is back for its second season with play having started this month.

The first game of the season was played on April 13 at the Cherry Beach Sports Fields.

Toronto Walking Soccer Club was founded in 2023 and is the only walking soccer club in Toronto. The sport is seeing growing popularity in Europe, especially in the United Kingdom.

Kerrin Hands is the founder of Toronto Walking Soccer, and he said the club got its start in the Beach.

“Having enjoyed playing walking soccer in Europe and seeing the enormous potential it has to offer health benefits to soccer-loving older adults, I decided to start a local game with friends and colleagues in Woodbine Park, where we still sometimes play,” he said.

“As time went by, more and more people heard about what I was doing and came along to join us”.

The club’s membership is growing, with a range of ages among the players. As the name implies, the game is soccer but done at a walking pace so participants don’t have to worry about running while playing.

“We have built the club to 50 members in under a year and would like to expand further,” said Hands.

“Walking soccer is a sport that can be played by all ages, abilities and fitness levels. We have players ranging in age from early 50s, with four players in their 80s, and our oldest being 83 years of age.”

The Toronto club will play teams from Oakville, Pickering, Sarnia and Stratford in friendly matches during the summer.

For more information on the Toronto Walking Soccer Club please visit https://torontowalkingsoccer.com