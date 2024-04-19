The Main Menu: Play the fool and enjoy these April recipes

Greens with cucumber and tomatoes are among the April recipes in this edition of The Main Menu.

By JAN MAIN

April Fools Day may have been on April 1, but the foolishness lasts longer. We expect the days to be brighter, sunnier and warmer. What did we get – snow, wind and freezing temperatures!

However, our appetites crave the fresh flavours of spring. We are waiting for those first longed-for crops of peas, asparagus, and rhubarb.

These eventualities are around the corner but not yet….

We have to wait just a bit longer with those early April crops: maple syrup and greenhouse specials such as lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes not to mention our old standbys, to keep us going until gardens start flourishing under warmth and sun.

Until then, play the fool and enjoy these April dishes.

Piquant Chicken with Lemon and Capers

Use boneless, skinless chicken thighs for this recipe as they maintain their juiciness and tenderness during cooking.

However, skin on, bone-in chicken thighs work well in this recipe too, and may be cheaper. The skin may be left on for additional juiciness or removed easily to reduce fat.

The lemon garlic marinade (vinaigrette) adds flavour and tenderizes as the chicken cooks.

Serve with roasted vegetables and potatoes.

8 chicken thighs

1-2 lemons, sliced thinly with skin on

2 tbsp (25 mL) capers

Sea salt and fresh black pepper

Marinade

1/3 cup (75 L) olive oil

1 lemon, grated zest and juice

1 tsp (5 mL) dry leaf tarragon or thyme

1 clove garlic, crushed

Preheat oven to 400 F (200 C). Spray a 9- inch (23 cm) baking dish with baking spray.

Prepare marinade: In a mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon zest, juice, tarragon and garlic

Arrange 8 slices of lemon in baking dish. Place a chicken thigh on top of each lemon slice and drizzle each with some of the marinade.

Place another lemon slice on top of the chicken thighs. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper; distribute capers evenly over top of thighs.

Bake about 35 minutes or until browned and well cooked.

The dish may be prepared ahead, covered and refrigerated ready to cook. Serves 4.

Lemon Roasted Potatoes

This is a great way to add new life to the common potato harvested last fall.

This dish can be roasted alongside the chicken.

6-8 potatoes

Sauce

1 cup (250 mL) water

1/2 cup (125mL) fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup (75 mL) olive oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp (5 ml) each, salt, tarragon or oregano and black pepper

Peel potatoes and cut lengthwise into half. Cut each half in 4 equal portions.

Repeat with all potatoes and arrange in a single layer in a 13 x 9- inch (3L) baking dish sprayed with baking spray.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together water, lemon juice, garlic, salt, tarragon and pepper. Pour mixture over potatoes.

Bake uncovered at 400 (200 C) for 35 – 40 minutes or until tender.

Serve immediately. Makes 4-6 servings.

Maple Glazed Carrots

Another staple, carrots, inexpensive, well-liked and versatile, take on a spring zest with maple syrup and lemon.

6-8 carrots, peeled and cut into julienne strips (about 3inches x 1/4 inch)

Glaze

1/2 cup (125 mL) maple syrup

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

2 tbsp (25 ml) lemon juice and water

Again, the carrots can be roasted along with the chicken and potatoes in a baking dish sprayed with baking spray.

Arrange the carrots in an 8 inch/ 22-cm baking dish. In a saucepan bring maple syrup, butter, lemon juice and water to the boil.

Pour over carrots; bake in the oven about 30 – 35 minutes or until tender-crisp.

Note: A few onions, peeled and quartered could be added to the carrots if desired.

Makes 4 servings

Greens with Cucumber and Tomatoes

Make the most of greenhouse lettuce combined with tomatoes, cucumber and sweetened with a maple syrup vinaigrette.

1 head Boston lettuce, washed and dried

1 hot house tomato, chopped

10 slices hot house cucumber

Maple Vinaigrette

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

1 tbsp (15 mL) each, lemon juice or white wine vinegar and maple syrup

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

Pinch of fresh black pepper

In a mixing bowl, combine chopped tomatoes and sliced cucumber.

Into a jar add lemon juice, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Shake well. Pour over salad to coat vegetables lightly. Taste. Add more vinaigrette if necessary. Serves 4.

Oven Roasted Stuffed Apples

An old-fashioned treasure, the apple, is satisfying stuffed with a maple syrup sweetened fruit mixture and baked until tender.

Serve with a dollop of ice-cream or yogurt.

4 large apples, such as Honey Crisp

Stuffing Mixture

1/4 cup (50 mL) maple syrup

1 tsp (5 mL) cinnamon

2 tbsp (25 mL) softened butter

1/2 cup (250 mL) assorted dried fruits: apricots, raisins, currants, dates, crystallized ginger, finely chopped

Using a sharp paring knife, cut out the apple core. Set apples aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat maple syrup, cinnamon and butter together until creamy.

Stir in the chopped dried fruit.

Stuff each apple with fruit mixture and bake in 400 F (200 C) oven about 30 minutes or until tender.