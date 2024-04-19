Cherry Beach Soccer Club’s annual Admiral Invitational Showcase tournament set for this weekend

Cherry Beach (grey and white) and Unionville (red) play in the Under-11 Girls Division at the Cherry Beach Soccer Club’s Admiral Festival last year at the Cherry Beach Sports Fields. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Cherry Beach Soccer Club’s (CBSC) 10th annual Admiral Invitational Showcase soccer tournament takes place this weekend.

The tournament is played outdoors on the artificial turf fields at the Cherry Beach Sports Fields on Unwin Avenue; Birchmount Stadium at Birchmount and Kingston roads; the Regent Park Athletic Grounds on Shuter Street; and the L’Amoreaux Sports Complex in north Scarborough. Matches will be played on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21.

The Showcase features boys and girls teams of U13 and above. This year’s Showcase will feature competition in U13, U14, U15, U16 and U17 boys divisions; and in U13, U14 and U15/16 girls divisions.

While most of the teams taking part are from the Toronto area, including CBSC squads, a number of teams are also taking part from as far away as London, Barrie and Oshawa.

The Showcase, which is traditionally one of the first outdoor soccer tournaments in the Toronto area each spring, does not run a traditional format as it allows participating teams to pick their opponents and helps them prepare for their upcoming league seasons.

For the schedule for this year’s Showcase, please go to https://cherrybeachsoccer.goalline.ca/files/2024_cb_admiral_showcase_schedule.pdf

Along with the Showcase, there is also an Admiral Festival tournament set for the weekend of May 4 and 5 hosted by CBSC. The Festival is for U8 to U12 boys and girls teams. The final schedule for the Festival is not yet available.

Please visit http://cherrybeachsoccer.ca/ for more information on the Cherry Beach Soccer Club.