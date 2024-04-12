In Photos: The 2024 Greek Independence Day Parade along Danforth Avenue

The Greek Independence Day Parade took place along Danforth Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, April 7. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto’s Greek community marked Greek Independence Day with a parade along Danforth Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, April 7.

The parade saw numerous participants and spectators from across the Greater Toronto Area take part in the event between Donlands and Broadview avenues along the Danforth.

The annual parade marks the Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire in the early 1800s which ultimately led to Greece’s formation as a independent state. The day is celebrated on March 25, and Toronto’s Greek community usually holds its parade on a Sunday close to that date.

As in past years, Beach Metro Community News was at the parade taking photos. Below are some the photos taken at the parade by Alan Shackleton: