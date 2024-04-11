‘New York’ wins East York Hockey Association’s Little Stanley Cup in thrilling championship game against ‘Toronto’

The 'New York' team with the East York Hockey Association's Little Stanley Cup on Saturday, April 6. Photo by Christian Hasse.

It came down to the final minute, but ‘New York” won the East York Hockey Association’s Little Stanley Cup with a 1-0 victory over “Toronto” in a thrilling championship game on the afternoon of Saturday, April 6.

The Little Stanley Cup is presented to the East York Hockey Association’s house league Pee Wee championship team each year, and has been a tradition since the 1954-55 season.

This year’s East York Hockey Association Little Stanley Cup Day took place at East York Memorial Arena on Cosburn Avenue.

The championship game was a thriller which saw the New York and Toronto teams battle back and forth until Jamie Yorke scored the game-winning goal with just 18 seconds left in regulation time.

The East York Hockey Association is the only minor hockey league sanctioned by the National Hockey League to use a replica of the “Stanley Cup”. Permission was granted by then NHL President Clarence Campbell.

Here are some more photos by Christian Hasse of the Little Stanley Cup championship day: