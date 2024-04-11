Aquatic Park Sailing Club welcoming new members to it’s “cottage-like” setting on the Leslie Street Spit

The Aquatic Park Sailing Club on the Leslie Street Spit is located in a natural setting with a sandy beach and a cottage-like clubhouse. Photo: Submitted.

By JACK SKINNER

The Aquatic Park Sailing Club (APSC) is welcoming local residents to join them for fun on Lake Ontario this spring and summer.

Offering affordable memberships, the APSC is located on the Leslie Street Spit in Tommy Thompson Park.

The club was founded in 1976 when the first boats were put out into the water in a bay of the Leslie Street Spit. Ten years later, in 1986, APSC was formally united into a member-run, self-help, non-profit sailing club.

APSC Commordore Mike Rossiter said that while the club is located in a rustic and naturally sheltered setting with a beach space on the Spit, not many Beach residents are aware of it.

“I have found that not a lot of Beach residents know about our club and its history, or that memberships are so affordable,” he said.

“We have also made changes to make memberships more open to a wide variety of people”.

People don’t need to own sailboats to join the club, and APSC also has spots for canoes and kayaks including storage.

Members who don’t own a boat can use the 22-foot boats belonging to the APSC “fleet”.

The club’s docks are set up in early April. After most members have launched their boats, race nights are held every Wednesday night starting in May.

Saturday races are also held throughout the season followed by club dinners and dances with live bands.

“The official start of the season is Sailpast, in early June,” said Rossiter.

“On that day, we have the blessing of the fleet, members sail past and salute the commodore, and everyone enjoys a special dinner. We have a pig roast evening in July, with a live band, and once a month we hold campfire singalongs on our club beach. The natural setting of the park is an incredible place to keep a sailboat, and many members enjoy the privilege of having a ‘floating cottage’ so close to the city,” said Rossiter.

Please visit https://www.aquaticpark.com/ for more information on the APSC.