Safety tips for East Toronto residents planning to take in today’s solar eclipse

East Toronto residents planning to take in the eclipse of the sun on the afternoon of Monday, April 8, are reminded to use eye protection such as these solar eclipse glasses. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Though today’s forecast is calling for somewhat cloudy conditions, East Toronto residents can still experience the eclipse of the sun this afternoon.

While Toronto is not in the “path of totality” and will not experience a total eclipse, we will be part of a 99 per cent eclipse of the sun this afternoon (Monday, April 8).

The eclipse in Toronto is expected to begin at about 2 p.m. and continue until about 4:30 p.m. as the moon passes across the face of the sun and earth. The point of 99 per cent eclipse is expected to take place at 3:18 p.m.

Popular spots for viewing locally will include parks and along the Boardwalk on the shores of Lake Ontario. Those planning to be outside to take in the eclipse are reminded not to look directly at the sun unless using eye protection.

Michael Garron Hospital (MGH) in East York has released the following safety tips for local residents planning to take in this afternoon’s eclipse.

Although a solar eclipse is an awe-inspiring event it can cause harm to the eye if you look directly at the sun, said the hospital in a news release. This harm may include permanent damage or loss of sight, said the news release.

“During a solar eclipse, the moon blocks out most of the sun’s rays. This gives the false impression that it is safe to look at the sun,” says Dr. Lawrence Weisbrod, Chief of Ophthalmology at Michael Garron Hospital (MGH). “However, the ultraviolet rays coming from around the moon are still damaging.”

Here are some ways MGH suggests you can protect your eyes during the upcoming near-total solar eclipse in Toronto while still enjoying this once-in-a-lifetime event:

DO NOT LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN

Looking directly at a solar eclipse can burn the macula, an area in the back of the eye that processes what you see directly in front of you. We use the macula for basic tasks, such as reading, watching TV and driving.

Damage to the macula can cause a type of blindness called solar retinopathy. Even a few seconds of direct eye contact with the sun or eclipse can cause solar retinopathy. The resulting injury can be temporary or permanent. Go to your nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1 immediately if you think you may be experiencing this.

WATCH THE SOLAR ECLIPSE ONLINE

Check out NASA’S Eploratorium Livestream to safely watch the eclipse from home. https://www.exploratorium.edu/eclipse/livestream%22%20%EF%B7%9FHYPERLINK%20%22https:/www.exploratorium.edu/eclipse/livestream

USE A PINHOLE CAMERA

A pinhole camera allows you to safely and easily watch a solar eclipse from anywhere. You can make a pinhole camera at home with white card stock, aluminum foil, tape, and a paper clip or pencil. During the solar eclipse, look only at the projected image created by the pinhole camera. Do not look directly at the sun.

WEAR SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES

Regular sunglasses – even those with a dark tint – do not provide enough protection during a solar eclipse. If you want to watch the eclipse, wear special solar eclipse glasses. These glasses meet an international standard of ISO 12312-2, which means they protect your eyes from injury and provide a comfortable view. Make sure the glasses are not damaged or scratched.

If you are watching the eclipse with other people, including children, make sure they also wear a pair of special solar eclipse glasses and emphasize the importance of keeping the glasses on during the eclipse. If you want to purchase solar eclipse glasses, buy them from a reputable source. Websites like Amazon and eBay may not carry the right products to ensure your protection.

SEE YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER OR EYE SPECIALIST IF YOU HAVE CONCERNS

If you experience any problems with your eyes or vision after the eclipse, visit your family doctor, optometrist or ophthalmologist immediately. If you need urgent care and these options are not available to you, see other urgent care options in the community: https://www.tehn.ca/community/places-get-care-east-toronto

For more information on this afternoon solar eclipse in Toronto, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/health-wellness-care/health-programs-advice/solar-eclipse-safety/

While drivers are being warned to careful as darkness briefly descends on Toronto during the height of the eclipse, Toronto police also have a warning out for boaters planning to head onto Lake Ontario for viewing parties.

Increased boat traffic is expected on the lake on the areas patrolled by the Toronto police Marine Unit.

Police are issuing the following water safety tips:

take the time to do an appropriate check of your vessel, ensuring you have functioning navigation lights and all safety equipment, including lifejackets/PFD for everyone on board

set a plan to let people know where you are going and set to return

have a reliable communication device with you to call for any help

check the weather and be prepared for any sudden changes and rough seas

Be Prepared: Cold water immersion and/or fast-moving high water levels require extra precautions to protect yourself from these risks. It is a recommended practice that you wear your PFD/Life jacket to be safe while you are around the water.

Be Responsible: Every year lives are lost due to impaired boating. It is against the law for any vessel operator to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It is also against the law for there to be alcohol or drugs being consumed by anyone on board while the vessel is in operation. Alcohol and controlled substances are meant to be stored and non-accessible while the vessel is underway. Only when your vessel is docked, moored, grounded, or at anchor, and meets the legal requirements of having permanent sleeping, cooking and washroom facilities, is it legal to consume responsibly on a vessel in the province of Ontario.