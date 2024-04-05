Familiar Faces: Katya, Caleb and Scout inspire love of reading at The Great Escape Book Store

Katya Nosko, Caleb Mitchell and Scout are Familiar Faces at The Great Escape Book Store. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

In our charming East Toronto communities, familiar faces intertwine with the essence of comfort, community, and the spirit of our neighbourhoods.

Living in Kingston Road Village was a short but crucial chapter in my life’s story. But, during those years I encountered faces that became symbolic of the area’s character and charm.

The first two editions of this column introduced individuals who have been part of my life for decades – Siya from Pizzaville on Queen Street East and Tex from Pro League Sports, whose presence contributed significantly to my relationship with the Beach neighbourhood where I grew up.

Today, I’m shifting focus to three faces that, while not part of my own upbringing, have surely been part of others’ daily lives, in addition to contributing to the unique tapestry of local businesses that make up Kingston Road Village.

Scout, a three-year-old mutt with kind, wise eyes, and her human companions, Katya and Caleb, often grace the entrance of The Great Escape Book Store. My acquaintance with Scout spans a few years, marked by brief but warm interactions during my strolls past the bookstore.

Though I rarely engaged beyond a courteous nod with her humans, as I’m an introvert by nature, Scout’s presence brought me closer and closer to the wonders beyond the threshold.

When I finally stepped into The Great Escape, the ambiance immediately captivated me. It’s a beautifully intimate bookstore beckoning visitors into a world of literary wonder.

Here, I had the pleasure of further acquainting myself with Katya Nosko and Caleb Mitchell. This mother-son duo makes up the heart and soul behind the bookstore. Their vision for Great Escape goes beyond mere commerce, aspiring to emulate a library catering to diverse literary likes and preferences.

Nosko recently shared with me the importance of access to literature, stating, “Every neighbourhood should have a library and a bookstore.”

“Reading gives people comfort and pleasure, and it can educate them… it’s vital to having a properly functioning society,” said Nosko, her son Mitchell nodding in agreement.

Mitchell, who shares similar values regarding literary access, echoed these sentiments, highlighting their shared value of literature as a unifying power within communities.

The Great Escape’s shelves house treasures ranging from contemporary bestsellers to centuries-old texts. Mitchell proudly showcased antique books, some dating back to the mid-1700s, each with a unique story to tell, some with personalized inscriptions of past readers.

“Books are never too precious to look at,” Mitchell commented, stressing the store’s prioritization of accessibility and inclusivity.

As Nosko recounted the store’s half-century evolution, from its origins as Ed’s Book Store to its transformation into The Great Escape in the 1990s under the ownership of Bruce and Marg Ewing, her dedication to preserving this literary haven became apparent.

In addition to being able to bring the lovely shop dog Scout to work with her, Nosko’s decision to purchase the business in 2011 largely stemmed from a desire to safeguard a cherished local institution.

“It’s so rewarding when people come in and tell us how glad they are we’re here,” shared Nosko. “If I hadn’t bought the business, who knows if the bookstore would have even survived.”

“People just share our values and know the importance of access to literature,” Mitchell expressed, with gratitude and pride for what he and his mother contribute to the community through Great Escape.

Reflecting on the community’s relationship with The Great Escape, Nosko and Mitchell attribute the continued success to their loyal customers, who share their values and recognize the importance of access to literature.

If you’re seeking a timeless classic, a contemporary bestseller, or simply the warmth of a welcoming space filled with stories, I invite you to seek Scout out along Kingston Road and step beyond the threshold as I did, embarking on your own literary adventure at The Great Escape Book Store.

The Great Escape Book Store is located 957 Kingston Rd. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.greatescapebookstore.com/

— Familiar Faces is an occasional column written by Erin Horrocks-Pope, a lifelong east ender and frequent Beach Metro Community News contributor. If you know a Familiar Face you’d like to see featured in this column, you can reach Erin at erin@beachmetro.com