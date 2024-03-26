Fearless Meat on Kingston Road to hold fundraiser for Beach Metro Community News on Good Friday

Fearless Meat at 884 Kingston Rd. will be holding a fundraiser for Beach Metro Community News this Friday, March 29. All proceeds from from the sale of regular size Breakfast Peameal Bacon, St. Lawrence Market Style Sandwiches will be donated to Beach Metro Community News. The sandwiches will be sold for the price of $3.99 and include loads of free toppings, said Fearless Meat owner David Brown. Shown in this photo are Beach Metro and Fearless Meat representatives at the presentation of the cheque for last year's fundraiser. Beach Metro Community News file photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

Fearless Meat on Kingston Road will hold its third annual Easter fundraiser is support of Beach Metro Community News this coming Friday.

On Good Friday (Friday, March 29), Fearless Meat will be donating all proceeds from the sale of its regular size Breakfast Peameal Bacon, St. Lawrence Market Style Sandwiches to Beach Metro Community News.

The sandwiches will be sold for the price of $3.99 and include loads of free toppings, said Fearless Meat owner David Brown.

This is the third year in a row Fearless Meat, at 884 Kingston Rd., has held a fundraiser at Easter for this newspaper.

Last year, proceeds from the sale of peameal bacon sandwiches on Good Friday were donated to the paper, and that event proved extremely popular with local residents.

In 2022, Fearless Meat donated the proceeds of its Easter Sunday sales from its Mother Clucker chicken sandwich to the paper.

“Beach Metro News is such an important part of our community,” said David Brown, owner of Fearless Meat. “I hope what Fearless Meat is doing will act as an inspiration to other businesses to help you out with fundraisers and more advertising.”

Fearless Meat will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

Beach Metro Community News is a non-profit community newspaper run by a volunteer Board of Directors. Established in 1972, the paper is currently holding a fundraising drive as part of its 52nd anniversary, and is asking for the support of residents to keep local journalism strong in the community.

To become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter, please go to https://beachmetro.com/donations/support-beach-metro-news/