Centennial College international students spend a night in the cold to raise awareness and funds for youth homelessness

A group of Centennial College international students recently spent a winter night outside to raise funds for 360 KIds, an organization that helps young people dealing with homelessness. Photo: Submitted.

A group of international students attending Centennial College’s Story Arts Centre campus in East York recently spent a night outside in the cold to highlight the challenges faced by many vulnerable youth in the Greater Toronto Area.

The event took place outside the Story Arts Centre at 951 Carlaw Ave. over the night of Feb. 29 through to the morning of March 1.

Seven international students, six of whom have only been in Canada for a few months, took part in the A Night of Kindness for 360 Kids event which was organized by Centennial College public relations and corporate communications students.

“As international students, youth homelessness is a problem that is close to our hearts,” said the Centennial College students who took part. “We understand housing precarity and the high cost of living on a personal level.”

The participants camped overnight in the courtyard of the campus in order to experience and understand what it is like for homeless youth in Canada.

The Centennial College event was one of many taking place across the country that was part of The 360 Experience which aims to raise both awareness and funding of youth homelessness issues.

The organization 360 Kids works to prevent homelessness by helping youth at risk or in crisis to transition to a state of safety and stability.

“We are an international team of Centennial College students in the public relations and corporate communications program. As a team we are excited to be part of the 11th annual 360 Experience for 360 Kids, a fundraiser that supports crucial programs for at-risk and homeless youth in York Region aged 12 to 26,” said the students who took part.

Fundraising for A Night of Kindness continues online until March 31.

To make a donation to the Centennial College students’ team raising money for 360 Kids, please go to https://secure.e2rm.com/p2p/fundraising/383523/team/1011826/en-CA