The Main Menu: Hamming it up for an Easter dinner

Ham has withstood the test of time – it produces a mouth-watering main course for a special occasion with numerous meals to be enjoyed later, writes Beach Metro's food columnist Jan Main.

By JAN MAIN

With Easter just around the corner, ham (the cured and smoked hind leg of the pig) may be the centrepiece on your dinner table. It provides both great value and excellent eating hot or cold.

Don’t be afraid to buy a sizable one. Plan for leftovers which can be frozen for up to two months and are tasty in sandwiches, quiches and casseroles or simply sliced as is and served with a salad.

If you buy a bone-in ham, you have the added advantage of the bone producing a flavourful stock for split pea soup!

Most ham available in the grocery store is fully cooked. Be sure to check the label for cooking instructions. For added convenience, you can buy a pre-sliced ham.

Local butchers are also an excellent option for high-quality ham.

Glazed Ham

A glazed ham is both decorative and enticing. If you have never made one, here are the steps:

• Place a fully cooked (ready to eat) whole or half ham, fat side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.

• Insert meat thermometer into the thickest part of ham being careful that it does not rest in fat or on bone.

• Do not cover or add water. Roast in a 325 F (160 C) oven for 12-15 minutes per pound or until the internal temperature reaches 140 F (60C)

To Glaze Ham:

Thirty minutes before the ham is finished cooked, using a sharp knife, cut the fat of the partially heated ham in a cris-cross pattern to make diamonds. In the centre of each diamond, insert a whole clove. Return ham to oven for the remaining half hour of cooking and brush frequently with a glaze.

Suggested glazes:

Orange Glaze

1/2 cup (125 mL) orange marmalade

2 tbsp (25 mL) orange juice

1 tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard

In a small saucepan over medium heat stir in marmalade, orange juice and mustard.

Cook, stirring until marmalade is melted and ingredients are combined about 3-5 minutes. Spoon or brush glaze over ham.

Apple Glaze

3/4 cup (175 mL) apple jelly

2 tbsp (25 mL) apple juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard

In a small saucepan over medium high heat, stir in apple jelly, apple juice and mustard.

Cook stirring until jelly is melted and ingredients are combined about 3-5 minutes. Spoon or brush glaze over ham.

Ham and Cheese Quiche Lorraine

This popular dish is an ideal way to use bits and pieces of leftover ham combined with an egg and cheese mixture for a satisfying luncheon or supper dish – all it needs is a green salad.

1 9-inch (23cm) pastry shell, homemade or frozen

1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard

1 cup (250mL) chopped cooked ham

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Swiss or cheddar cheese or combination

4 eggs

1 cup (250 mL) milk or light cream

1/2 tsp (2 mL) freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400 F (200 C). Prick bottom of prepared pastry shell all over with tines of a fork.

Lay a piece of parchment paper in the bottom of pie shell and fill with pie weights (if you have them or dried beans or rice – this will keep the pastry shell lying flat as it cooks in the oven for 15-20 minutes and will prevent it from becoming soggy with the filling mixture. Remove weights and parchment paper.

Spread Dijon mustard evenly over pastry. Sprinkle ham over the bottom of the pie then cheese.

Beat eggs, milk, nutmeg and salt and pepper together. Pour into prepared pie shell and bake at 375 F (190C) for about 35 minutes or until the centre is set (knife inserted in centre comes out clean.)

Let cool at least 10 minutes before cutting into 4-6 wedges.

May be served warm or at room temperature. Makes 4- 6 servings.

Ham Stock from the bone for Split pea or Vegetable Soup

1 ham bone (ham bits attached)

1 each, onion chopped, carrot chopped, celery chopped

1 bay leaf

Cold water to cover (about 6 cups)

In a large saucepan combine ham bone, onion, carrot, celery and bay leaf then cold water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer about 1-1 ½ hour.

Strain liquid and discard vegetables. Let stock cool, covered and refrigerated. Skim off any fat; discard. Use to stock to make split pea soup.

Stock may be frozen for up to 3 months for future use. Makes about 6 cups/ 1 ½ litre.