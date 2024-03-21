The Period Purse to host screening of movie My Girl, product drive at the Fox Theatre this Saturday

The Period Purse will be hosting a screening of the 1991 film My Girl at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East in the Beach on Saturday, March 23. A percentage of the ticket sales from the showing of the movie will go towards The Period Purse.

The Toronto-based menstrual equity charity The Period Purse will be hosting a screening of the 1991 film My Girl at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East in the Beach on Saturday, March 23.

Also at the screening, a period product collection drive will take place for Dr. Roz’s Healing Place in Scarborough.

The event takes place from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and the organizers said there will be some “period positive trivia” prior to the screening of the movie.

The Period Purse charity creates menstrual equity by ensuring sustainable access to period products for all, and by ending the stigma associated with periods through education and advocacy.

For more information on The Period Purse, please visit the website at https://www.theperiodpurse.com/

Dr. Roz’s Healing Place in southwest Scarborough is a centre for empowerment and healing that works towards the eradication of violence against women and their children locally, nationally and globally, with a special focus on systemic anti-Black racism.

For more information on Dr. Roz’s Healing Place, please visit the website at https://www.drrozshealingplace.com/

Ticket’s for The Period Purse screening of My Girl at the Fox can be purchased by going the movie theatre’s website at https://www.foxtheatre.ca/movies/period-positivity-screening-my-girl-w-the-period-purse/

My Girl is a PG movie telling the story of an 11-year-old girl. It stars Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis and Richard Masur.