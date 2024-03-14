Familiar Faces: Keeping in touch with Tex Thomas as Pro League Sports moves from the Beach to Regent Park

Tex Thomas at his new location of Pro League Sports Collectibles now located in Regent Park at 136 River St.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

In our beautiful little east Toronto communities, familiar faces become synonymous with comfort, community, and the vibrant spirit of our neighbourhoods.

Tex Thomas, the man behind the counter at Pro League Sports Collectibles, is one of those faces. Tex was a fixture in the Beach for an impressive 32 years.

His sports merchandise shop was an integral part of the Queen Street East strip until the end of last year when new building owners had a different vision for the space. The closure was a sad moment for many locals, including myself.

“It’s sad, you know, after 32 years of business in the Beach, the uncertainty that came after COVID and the building being sold… driving by the old shop now and seeing the cardboard on the windows – it definitely hurts,” shared Tex.

“Getting the news that we would have to relocate was hard. I knew I would probably never be able to recreate the friendships, and the neighbourhood vibe is just so unique,” he added.

Although Pro League Sports has moved to a new, bigger location in Regent Park, the magic of Tex’s presence in the Beach will be near-impossible to recreate.

“When you’re part of the community like we were, it’s not just a small business anymore – you actually know your neighbours. I knew all the faces – I remember watching you go to school with your sister, just like so many kids over the years. I’ll always miss that,” Tex fondly recalled.

“I remember years ago the shop had a flood, and I was so overwhelmed to get hand-drawn cards from all these local kids saying things like ‘Sorry ’bout the flood’ and ‘Hope you get cleaned up soon,’ it’s those things that are just so special,” he added, reminiscing about the bond he shared with the community.

Tex’s journey has come full circle in a beautiful twist of fate. He spent his formative years in Regent Park, the same neighbourhood where Pro League Sports 2.0, as he laughingly refers to it, operates today. It’s a poetic connection that emphasizes his deep roots in both communities.

“You know, as hard as it was leaving the Beach, coming back here to where I grew up – it’s bittersweet. I want to be a positive in this neighbourhood, just like I tried to be in my last one. I think a big part of our jobs as small-business owners is providing and creating something positive in our communities,” said Tex.

Despite not knowing Tex personally the way many locals did, his shop was an important part of my life, and of course, when the occasion arose to purchase sports merchandise for loved ones, Pro League was my go-to spot.

But Tex’s shop was so much more than just a place to buy sports gear; it was a cornerstone of the community – a gathering place where memories were made and friendships forged.

One excruciatingly hot day last summer, while I was heavily pregnant, I found myself walking past Tex’s old shop on Queen Street East. A walk I’ve done countless times over the years.

Sticky heat and swollen feet had me stop that day, and I found myself reminiscing about the lifetime of smiles I had received from Tex over the years. It struck me that my mom would have walked past Tex’s shop when she was pregnant with me – a full-circle moment that resonated deeply.

Watching Tex sweep the stoop from the bench outside Book City across the street, I couldn’t help but feel a surge of nostalgia – a reminder of the connections we form with the places and all those within them that we hold dear.

Visiting Tex at his new shop this February, on my 30th birthday, no less, to chat for this article… well, I couldn’t have imagined a better interview to have on such a significant birthday.

Stepping into the new but somehow familiar space filled with floor-to-ceiling sports merchandise, I was reminded of the countless glances into and pop-ins I made at his old shop over the years.

It was a moment of closure and reflection and a chance to honour the memories we each have in the Beach.

Tex’s move to Regent Park marks the end of an era, but it’s also the beginning of a new chapter. His commitment to creating positive community spaces remains unwavering, no matter where he sets up shop.

So here’s to Tex Thomas – a cherished member of our community whose constant smile and the warmth that exuded from that old sports shop will be missed in the Beach but remembered fondly as he continues to spread joy in his new neighbourhood.

You can visit Tex Thomas at the new Pro League Sports location at 136 River St.

— Familiar Faces is an occasional column written by Erin Horrocks-Pope, a lifelong east ender and frequent Beach Metro Community News contributor. If you know a Familiar Face you’d like to see featured in this column, you can reach Erin at erin@beachmetro.com