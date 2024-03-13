WoodGreen’s Homeward Bound program receives $2-million donation from The Raymond Chang Foundation

WoodGreen Community Services President and CEO Anne Babcock, centre, was joined by Andrew Chang and Brigette Chang for the presentation of a $2-million donation from The Raymond Chang Foundation to Woodgreen's Homeward Bound program. The donation ceremony was on Friday, March 8. Photo: Submitted.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

To help commemorate International Women’s Day, WoodGreen Community Services received a $2 million donation from The Raymond Chang Foundation to support the Homeward Bound Program which helps single mothers experiencing homelessness or other inadequate housing to achieve financial stability.

“WoodGreen Community Services sincerely thanks The Raymond Chang Foundation for this generous donation for Homeward Bound and for being long-term supporters of the program,” said WoodGreen Community Services President and CEO Anne Babcock of the donation which was presented during a ceremony on Friday, March 8 (International Women’s Day).

Babcock said the donation will enable WoodGreen to further help single mothers “earn college diplomas, start careers, and achieve self-sufficiency”.

Based in East Toronto, WoodGreen plans on using the new funding for programs such as youth tutoring; college preparation skill training; as well as family, financial, and nutritional counselling.

“Through (The Raymond Chang Foundation’s) investment in education and empowerment, they are creating opportunities for brighter futures for hundreds of women in the Homeward Bound program,” said WoodGreen Foundation Chair Bill MacKinnon.

Homeward Bound was created in 2004 as a four-year education and employment program intended to elevate single mothers from the grips of poverty.

The wrap-around services provided through this program include academic upgrade programs to ensure college entrance; a fully funded two-year college education in a marketable field; child care and after-school programs; mental health, parenting and family counselling; a 14-week unpaid internship to gain work experience; affordable housing; and job search programs.

Since its launch, Homeward Bound has ensured that 92 per cent of individuals who entered the program with no permanent shelter “now live in market rental, subsidized housing, or own a home”, according to a WoodGreen news release.

With 94 per cent of the program’s graduates reporting being “stably housed”, Homeward Bound has proven to be a beacon of hope for struggling mothers.

Aware of the barriers faced by the women in the program on their paths towards financial stability, The Raymond Chang Foundation hopes the financial support it has provided will ease the lives of many women in Toronto.

“Our father believed in helping others to be their best selves, and we are proud to be continuing his legacy,” said Brigette Chang, President of The Raymond Chang Foundation.

“During these challenging times, we encourage others to join us in becoming changemakers and supporting those in need in our community to thrive.”

The Raymond Chang Foundation’s donation to WoodGreen was presented at CIBC Square in downtown Toronto at an event where professionals gave newly graduated Homeward Bound participants career mentorship advice.

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.