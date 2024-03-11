Neil McNeil swim team takes third straight city championship; wins medals at OFSAA

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School swim team celebrates its third straight overall boys TDCAA city championship last month in Etobicoke. Photo: Submitted.

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School swim team recently won the overall boys title at the Toronto District (Colleges) Athletic Association (TDCAA) championships.

The Neil McNeil swimmers on the Senior team also won the first overall title at the city championships meet held on Feb. 15 at the Etobicoke Olympium. The victory marks Neil McNeill’s third TDCAA swimming championship in a row.

The Novice, Junior and Open swimmers from Neil McNeil put on an incredible performance in both individual and relay events, obtaining second place for their respective divisions.

The Novice, Junior and Senior relay swim teams also won gold medals for 200-metre medley relays and 200m freestyle relays.

These great efforts in Etobicoke led to Neil McNeil qualifying 14 swimmers in various relay and individual events for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships which were held last week. That was a record-breaking number of swimmers for Neil McNeil with the most ever qualified for OFSAA.

Taking place on March 5 and 6 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in Scarborough, the swimmers representing Neil McNeil at OFSAA were Bishan A., Albert B., Brandon B., Simon D., Marshall D., Jackson F., Lucas H., Ty M., Griffin O., Jamie P., Emmett S.-P., Winston S.-P., Justin V. and Finn V.

At the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, the OFSAA Neil McNeil swimmers made a noteworthy splash with their inspiring team efforts.

In particular, Albert Bouley earned two medals (a gold and a bronze) at OFSAA. He won gold in the 50m freestyle Open division race with a time of 23.04 seconds.

Also, an OFSAA bronze medal was won by the 200m medley relay race team of Bouley, Griffin Oldman, Winston Steinwall-Pennington and Brandon Brock in the Open division.

Neil McNeil also earned the third place overall title in the Open division at the OFSAA meet.

All 14 athletes made their school community proud at OFSAA for their outstanding races, effort and team comradery, said Laura Ferreira who is one of the swimming team’s coaches. It was an incredible season and coaches A. Layton and Ferreira are very proud of the team’s hard work, dedication and sportsmanship this year.