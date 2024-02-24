Deja Views: Corner of Waverley Road and Queen Street East has changed since 1975

Photo above shows the east side of Waverley Road south of Queen Street East. Photo: Toronto Public Library.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

How do you squeeze a Montessori school into the footprint of a clapboard garage?

I don’t know, but here’s proof that it can be done.

The archival photograph (above) of the southeast corner of Waverley Road and Queen Street East was taken in 1975.

