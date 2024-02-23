The Main Menu: Potluck perfection takes the chill off a winter’s night

Veggie chili can help warm up a cold winter's night. Especially if shared with friends at a potluck supper, writes our food columnist Jan Main.

By JAN MAIN

Given increased food costs and busy schedules, potlucks make sense. Given a unifying theme – a guy’s band and a freezing cold winter night this potluck made even more sense at the cozy home of Carolyn Brown and Dave Belfour.

Carolyn took the initiative to invite the male musicians and partners for dinner on the coldest night in January of this year.

The evening began with music, laughter and camaraderie, then warmed up around a welcoming dining table of abundance, more music and laughter. The perfect antidote to winter’s freeze. A great night out!

Hot Chili on a Cold Night

Dave, the host, provided a huge pot of his bubbling chili to fill our bowls and chase away hunger. It could not have been a better choice!

It was served with rice and a salad. Simple but delicious!

I particularly liked the fact the chili was made from” scratch” that is, raw beans. It made a hearty, tasty stew.

Here is Dave’s recipe:

2 cups (500 mL) raw kidney beans

1 cup (250 mL) raw chick peas

1 cup (250 mL) other beans of your choice such as garbanzo

1 large onion, (about 2 cups (500 mL)), chopped

1/2 cup (125 mL) olive oil

2-3 carrots, peeled and chopped

2-3 celery stalks, chopped

3-5 cloves garlic, crushed

1 each red, yellow and orange peppers, coarsely chopped

1-2 zucchini, coarsely chopped

1 can (28 oz/ 796 mL) diced tomatoes

1 small can tomato paste

1 tbsp, each cumin, chili powder, curry powder and black pepper or to taste

1 cup (250 mL) frozen corn

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine kidney bean, chick peas and garbanzos. Cover with cold water and let soak overnight. The next day, drain and rinse beans then cover with cold water again. Bring to the boil; reduce heat and simmer until beans are tender about 1-11/2 hours.

Meanwhile, in another large saucepan, heat oil over medium high heat and cook onions until tender, about 5-8 minutes. Stir in carrot and celery and cook until tender about 10 minutes.

Then add garlic, red, yellow and orange peppers and zucchini. Cook stirring about 5-8 minutes or just until tender.

Add the beans with the liquid they were cooked in, tomatoes, tomato paste, cumin, chili powder, curry, pepper and corn.

Bring to boil; cook altogether until vegetables are just tender and liquid has thickened about 30 minutes.

Cover and keep warm until ready to serve. Makes 12 servings.

Val’s Noodle Salad with a Sweet and Sour Vinaigrette

Tasty and so different with its own crunchy topping, Val Marshall brought this salad as the perfect companion to the chili. (It would be good with any casserole.)

Topping:

1 pkg Mr. Noodles, flavour of your choice, crushed

3/4 cup (175 mL) sliced almonds

1/4 cup (50 mL) sesame seeds

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

1 large clove garlic, crushed

Dressing:

1/2 cup (125 mL) olive oil

1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) soya sauce

1/4 cup (50 mL) cider or rice wine vinegar

Salad:

Mixed greens of your choice about 8 cups (2 L) plus a selection of veg such as:

1 red pepper thinly sliced

1/2 -1 lb (250 m-500 g) mushrooms, cleaned and coarsely sliced

1/4 English cucumber halved and sliced

1lb (500 g) asparagus, tough ends removed, blanched 30 seconds.

Topping: In a saucepan over medium high heat, heat oil over medium-high. Cook crushed noodles, almonds, sesame seeds and garlic over oil for about 1 minute or until golden brown. Set aside topping or store covered in refrigerator ready to use.

Dressing: In saucepan over medium-high heat, heat oil, sugar, soya sauce until boiling. Stir until sugar dissolves about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; refrigerate until cool. May be made ahead and kept refrigerated.

Salad: In a large bowl, combine mixed greens, red pepper, mushrooms and asparagus sliced into 2-inch (10-centimetre) pieces. Toss with enough dressing to coat leaves and sprinkle the noodle topping over the top.

Serve immediately. Makes 12 servings.

White Chocolate Cranberry Poundcake

A very portable dessert to take to a potluck. It is easy to serve and goes well with a dollop of ice-cream or whipped cream and a great cup of coffee!

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) butter, softened

3/4 cup (175 mL) each, granulated and brown sugars

1 tbsp (15 ml) grated orange rind

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

4 eggs

2 1/4 cups ( 550 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

Pinch salt

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) fresh or frozen cranberries, halved

1 cup (250 mL) white chocolate chips melted

Preheat oven to 350 F (180 C) Spray 9-inch (3L) Bundt pan with baking spray. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl using electric mixer, beat butter and sugars together until fluffy.

Beat in orange rind and vanilla. Beat in eggs one at a tine until thick and smooth.

In separate bowl, stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually beat in flour mixture into creamed mixture. Fold in cranberries and white chocolate chips.

Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake about 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool on rack. Using spatula, carefully loosen cake from pan and invert onto serving plate.

Melt remaining chocolate chips in mixing bowl over a saucepan of simmering water and drizzle melted chocolate over the top and down sides of the cake.

Makes 12-16 servings.