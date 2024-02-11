Open Doors Spiritual Matters: Volume 6 of The Saint John’s Bible Heritage Edition on display at St. John’s Norway church

Baptism of Jesus, Donald Jackson, Copyright 2002, The Saint John’s Bible, Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota, U.S.A. Used by permission. All rights reserved. Photo: Submitted.

By REV. YOHAN DUMPALA

We have had an excellent start to 2024 here at St. John’s Norway, but what has been most exciting recently has been the arrival of Volume 6 of The Saint John’s Bible Heritage Edition.

This handwritten and hand-illuminated volume contains the Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, John) and Acts, and it has been a blessing to read from it every Sunday during our 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. services.

The Saint John’s Bible Project began in 1998 and was completed in December 2011 at Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota, USA.

This project was headed by British calligrapher Donald Jackson, the official scribe and calligrapher to the Crown Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The project divided the Bible into seven volumes and painstakingly wrote and illuminated it using long-forgotten techniques, making it the first hand-produced bible since the dawn of the printing press more than 500 years ago.

If you want more information about the project, aptly known as “North America’s Book of Kells,” please visit the website https://saintjohnsbible.org/

Volume 6 will be housed at St. John’s Norway until May 2024, and displayed every Sunday following our services.

A docent (guide) will turn the pages of this breathtaking leatherbound volume, allowing visitors to see various teachings of Jesus come to life and several works of art that are better seen in person.

All are welcome to visit St. John’s Anglican Church Norway, located at 470 Woodbine Ave, to experience the beauty of The Saint John’s Heritage Edition Bible. May it be a blessing to you all just as it has been for all of us here at St. John’s, Norway!

– Rev. Yohan Dumpala is Assistant Curate at St. John’s Anglican Church Norway at 470 Woodbine Ave.