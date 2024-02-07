East Toronto Guides: 5 local ways to keep the kids busy over the March Break

Image sourced from Beaches Sandbox

March Break is just around the corner — running from March 11-15. Don’t miss out on the chance to keep your kids entertained and engaged during the break. Here are some ideas and local spots for caregivers and parents to check out this year. Beaches Sandbox Beaches Sandbox March Break Camp is a week of excitement tailored for 5-10-year-olds and situated in the heart of The Beaches. The camp offers a dynamic mix of engaging activities, imaginative crafts, games, and outdoor adventures, ensuring each day is filled with fun and growth. Two offsite trips to The Fox Theatre and Air Riderz, with a pizza lunch included, enhance the excitement. Running from March 11-15 with seven-hour daily sessions, the camp costs $425 with a 10 per cent sibling discount and options for financial assistance.

Sign your little one up for an artistic adventure at Studio Mooi’s March Break Camp in Kingston Road Village. Themed “Strings n Things” the camp promises to submerge young minds in the captivating worlds of textile arts. Kids will venture into a week-long exploration, delving into the intricate and fulfilling crafts of crochet, weaving, embroidery, and beyond.

Each day involves morning and afternoon arts and crafts projects, with snack and lunch breaks. From single-day wonders to multi-day masterpieces, your children will unleash their imagination while building memories that last a lifetime. This camp costs $425 for the week and caters to children aged 6-12, running from March 11-15 with six-hour daily sessions.

Toronto Nature School’s March Break Camp invites kids aged 4-10 to immerse themselves in a week of outdoor adventures. Discovering the wonders of nature, children can engage in seasonal, hands-on activities on the beach and in the forest at Glen Stewart Park.

Kids should come prepared for the weather and bring a nut-free lunch, two snacks, and a change of clothes. Priced at $95 per day, opt for the entire week and enjoy a $25 discount.

Let your kids experience culinary delights this March Break at Little Kitchen Academy, where tailored half-day camps await kids aged 3-12.

Priced at $520 for the week, LKA camps offer a perfect blend of fun and learning, empowering young chefs to explore cooking, and master culinary skills. With individual workstations and a focus on fresh, local ingredients, children will create delightful meals, sparking excitement and desire to bring the adventure of cooking home.

Skill Samurai Skill Samurai, located near Kingston Road and Queen Street East, presents exciting March Break Camps for kids aged 7-15. With a focus on tech education, children can choose from captivating options like Roblox, Scratch coding, Minecraft Creator, and Python coding.Led by experienced instructors, this camp promises a perfect blend of learning and fun. Give your kids the ultimate coding experience, where they can acquire valuable tech skills while exploring their interests in a supportive and engaging environment. Priced between $350-$450, the week-long camp runs from March 11-15 with seven-hour daily sessions.