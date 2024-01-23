‘Pink unicorn’ clearing snow on Lee Avenue reflective of Jeffrey Train’s service to the community

Jeffrey Train's act of plowing snow in a bright pink unicorn costume on Lee Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 12, brought smiles to community members on a cold day. Photo submitted courtesy of Jeffrey Train.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Last week, residents of Lee Avenue were treated to an unusual sight that warmed hearts on a bitterly cold day as someone began plowing the snow on their street, outfitted in a bright pink unicorn costume.

This act of anonymous kindness brought smiles to faces and ignited a wave of appreciation within the community.

Jeffrey Train, the man under the unicorn and a lifelong on-and-off-again resident of Lee Avenue, has a story that extends far beyond the unicorn costume.

Train’s life was spent around the world as a soldier with the Canadian Armed Forces and later as a private contractor in the defence industry. Retirement brought him back to his roots in Toronto, where he re-settled for a time to care for his father.

Train’s commitment to duty and values is evident in every aspect of his life. Known for his goodwill gestures and overall selflessness, Train is always ready to lend a helping hand to his neighbours.

Whether it’s sharing tools and advice or ensuring the sidewalks are cleared of snow each morning, Train has become a familiar and much appreciated face in the Beach community.

Alongside fixing up his home in preparation of listing it on the market in the spring so he can move on to his next chapter, Train dedicates himself to supporting his neighbours through acts of service, including but certainly not limited to wearing his large unicorn costume to clear the sidewalks of snow and ice.

“I don’t do things, like clear the snow or give out treats to dogs passing by or help my neighbours with their roofs, for any reason other than it’s the right thing to do,” said Train, emphasizing the guiding principles behind his actions.

“Service Before Self,” said Train, quoting one of the most important military adages. Train heavily attributes his many years spent in service of others professionally to the prioritization of the same sentiment within his personal life.

While it was originally familial service that brought Train back to the Beach, his decision to remain in Toronto for the last few years was also influenced by his English Bulldog, Stanley. Stanley accompanied Train everywhere until age caught up with him, making travel impossible.

Train and Stanley would mingle with other resident dogs and their owners, chat up the neighbours during walks, and always have treats handy for their furry friends.

When Stanley passed away in March 2023, Train experienced an outpouring of support from his neighbours, which he acknowledged by displaying cards on the gate where Stanley used to wait for other dogs.

Now that Stanley is no longer there to alert Train when they have a fluffy caller seeking treats at the gate, Train now sits in his car most mornings after his morning trip to Tim Hortons, treats in hand for his daily visits from Stanley’s old pals.

While Train may not be trying to change the world, he is certainly making a significant impact on his corner of it. He is a beacon of positivity on Lee Avenue.

“If you’re going to live in a community, you have to do more than just live there,” said Train.

Last week’s photos and videos of Train plowing snow in a unicorn costume, shared across local social media groups, showcased his unique approach to community service.

“It was such a cold day, and I knew people would need some cheering up, and I thought, ‘Why not do something to cheer everyone up?’ So, I threw on the unicorn outfit, pulled out the snowblower, and got to work,” explained Train.

One of Train’s neighbours, Maureen Yearwood, captured and shared the scene with Beach Metro Community News’ Instagram account. She expressed the sentiment felt by many in the community, saying, “Jeff does these acts of kindness quite simply because it’s natural for him, and I hope he knows it’s very appreciated by all of us.”

Like other neighbours, Yearwood appreciates Train’s understanding of the value of sharing one’s time and knowledge in today’s fast-paced world.

“He understands the value of time, and recognizes that these days, many of us just don’t have any. I feel that whenever he has some time, he uses it to spread a helping hand,” said Yearwood.

As Train contemplates his next chapter, he reflected on the community he has come to love. “I have a lot of love for my neighbours, but I just don’t want to be here anymore. It’s so unaffordable,” said Train, sharing his concern for those facing the rising housing challenges in Toronto.

Train will be missed by his neighbours, like Yearwood.

“I don’t want to think about the day Jeff leaves the street,” she said. “I’ll miss his political kinship, his way with our dogs, and his ever-watchful eye. Wherever he ends up, his new neighbours will be richer for it.”

Train’s commitment to community has been lifelong and extends far beyond Lee Avenue. Most recently, while residing in the Philippines before moving back to Toronto, he initiated community projects to support children from war zones, earning him a Presidential Citation.

This global perspective adds depth to Train’s local acts of kindness, highlighting the far-reaching impact of one individual’s dedication to making a positive difference.

“They say something in the army… ‘You can either be here and be miserable or be here and try to enjoy it. The point is, you’re here,'” said Train, highlighting how his life spent in service made him into the person he is today. “This is how I choose to look at everywhere I am. I try to make the most of my time and make my community a little brighter.”

Train’s story is not just about plowing snow in a unicorn costume; it’s about embracing a spirit of selfless service that transforms a neighbourhood into a true community.

As Train moves on to a new chapter in life, the impact of his acts of kindness and commitment will resonate, leaving behind a legacy beyond costumes and snow-covered sidewalks, but rather of what it truly means to be a neighbour.