Beach Memories: Looking for those who remember local ‘private hospitals’

Beach Memories columnist Gene Domagala is looking for information on the “private hospitals” of the past in the community. One of those former buildings has this sun dial on its wall, and is located at Lee and Juniper avenues. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By GENE DOMAGALA

While I was driving along Queen Street East, just past the East End Clinic at Coxwell Avenue, something occurred to me. We have this clinic, walk-in clinics, and the Michael Garron Hospital, and I remembered that the Beach once had what were called “private hospitals.”

Nowadays we have medical specialists, clinics of all types, hospitals, modern medicine, doctors, nurses and therapists all helping us.

So this column is for the “old” Beachers, not necessarily in age but in remembrance of these medical places of old.

Do any of you remember them, their names and where they were located?

Did you or any of your family ever use these private hospitals?

I would like to know if you can help me with the names, the locations they were at and the type of hospitals they were.

In some of my research, many of these private hospitals were actually located in homes in the Beach. Some of them were private and some were not so private.

Some were located on the following streets:

Kingston Road; Heyworth Crescent; Lee Avenue; Coxwell Avenue; Fallingbrook Road; Leuty Avenue; and Beech Avenue.

If you can remember some of these hospitals or have any information on them, please let me know.

You can send an email for me to Beach Metro Community News to editor@beachmetro.com and they will be forwarded on to me.

You can also mail me information to Beach Metro Community News, 2196 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON, M4E 2C7.

Once I gather some information from the readers, I will be writing more on this topic.