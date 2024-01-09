Obituary: Susan Serran’s dedication to East End residents and the arts remembered

Susan Serran served as Executive Assistant in the office of Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher for the past 14 years. Serran died on Dec. 29, 2023 at the age of 70. Photo: Submitted.

Susan Serran, longtime Executive Assistant to Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, died late last year.

Serran had been diagnosed with a virulent cancer in mid-December which quickly took her life. She died on Dec. 29, 2023, with family at her side at the age of 70.

She passed peacefully with her brother Chris and her good pal Jeff (Jennifer) by her side.

In a statement, Fletcher said that with “profound sadness” she was letting the community know of Serran’s death.

“For the last 14 years, Susan served as my Executive Assistant and worked closely with me to achieve many extraordinary projects in Toronto-Danforth,” said Fletcher’s statement.

“Her work was seminal in relocating the Red Door Shelter into a condo on Queen Street East, troubleshooting and gaining successful approvals to help establish Crow’s Theatre at Carlaw and Dundas, establishing the popular skate trail at Greenwood Park and getting numerous affordable housing projects approved and underway, like the soon to be open Riverdale Co-op on Queen East.”

Fletcher said Serran was dedicated to her job and serving the residents of Toronto-Danforth.

“As well as her top-level skills in advancing such projects, Susan was very dedicated to the residents of Toronto-Danforth, setting a very high standard for community responsiveness. She was a go-to problem solver for city staff and was well-respected by senior leaders at City Hall as well as community and agency leaders.”

Before working for the city, Serran had been the Director of Community Development at Artscape, where her projects included the creation of Gibraltar Point Arts Centre as well as Wychwood Barns.

“For many years, her prior work at Theatre Direct, the Bathurst Street Theatre and Theatre Passe Murielle contributed greatly to the Toronto arts and theatre scene,” said Fletcher’s statement.

“Susan was a key player in the development of Arts Vote in the 1990s, which put Arts and Culture on the agenda at City Council and City Hall. Susan’s strong arts background and dedication allowed us to initiate the City’s Arts in the Park movement in 2009, which is highly successful and a staple across the entire city.”

Fletcher said Serran will be dearly missed by her family, friends, colleagues and the city that she loved.

Serran graduated from Brock University in 1978 and lived her life in Toronto’s East End.

Joanne Doucette of the Leslieville Historical Society said in Facebook post that Serran’s death is a loss to the entire community.

“I knew her through her work with Paula (Fletcher) and will be forever grateful to them both for how they stepped up to help me find a safe place for a homeless family member. Susan was very special, kind, incredibly smart, and the loss of her is a loss to all of us as a community.”

Serran is survived by her brothers Larry (Cathy), William (Laurie) and Christopher (Kristin), along with nieces and nephews Geris, Jamie (Hannah), Jade (Kris), Jessica, Ian (Angie), Trevor (Jenna), Tommy (Natasha), Sean (Kathryn), Carling (Charlotte) and Malcolm (Lauryn). She is also survived by her many great nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by her parents William and Dora (Aleck) Serran, her sister Catherine and brother-in-law Frank Gould, and dear friends Sam Conti and Marie Manderville.

For those wishing to make a donation in her honour, Serran’s family is suggesting the Canadian Cancer Society, Michael Garron Hospital or a local women’s shelter.

Residents wishing to send a card to Serran’s family are asked to let Fletcher’s office know and she can provide the appropriate address.

Fletcher’s office can be contacted by phone at 416-392-4060 or by email at councillor_fletcher@toronto.ca

“Susan would also have appreciated you buying flowers for a friend, or simply being kind and compassionate to those around you,” said Fletcher’s statement.