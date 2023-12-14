The Main Menu: Christmas recipes and holiday gift ideas for cooks

Bourbon (or rum) balls make a popular holiday treat and are a simple, no-bake recipes, writes Jan Main.

By JAN MAIN

The best part of Christmas for me is anticipation of all the pleasures: Getting together with friends and family, celebratory foods to make and serve, music, choosing gifts for special people, decorating, entertainments and treats only at this holiday time.

It can be as simple as enjoying the decoration of a store window or tasting a certain fruitcake made only at this time of year. I love the planning and the production – especially the cooking!

Gifts for Cooks

However, before I begin on that topic, I wanted to add that for those of you shopping for cooks, there are boundless possibilities from cheap to expensive.

Here are some you may not have considered: Pudding cloths to make the Christmas pudding available at Seaport (1101 Victoria Park Ave. at St. Clair Avenue) along with an assortment of wonderful fish, shellfish and hot smoked salmon as well as old fashioned ribbon candy.

For the baker, you cannot go wrong with vanilla beans and a bottle of rum to make your own wonderful vanilla extract, or a good quality, heavy baking pan (they are not cheap), paring knife or chef’s knife. And don’t forget a zester. It is a must for grating lemon or orange zest, Parmesan cheese and fresh nutmeg!

Corbin’s on Kingston Road near Birchcliff Avenue; and Pippins on Queen Street East in the Beach have special napkins, paper or cloth, quality tea towels and of course, wonderful teas. Don’t forget hand cream, a must in the winter!

You cannot go wrong with a good bottle of olive oil, available at Vincenzo’s on Danforth Avenue at Westlake Avenue. The store also has excellent appetizer selections and imported Italian treats from sweet to savory, not to mention great cheeses and pasta. I love their chicken, basil and sundried tomato sausages!

Remember, cooking wines such as dry sherry, scotch, rum or Grand Marnier are all available at your local L.C.B.O. store

This is just a start when it comes to gifts for cooks, but it gets you thinking of the endless choices. Any one of the above gifts would be appreciated by the cooks you know.

Chicken and Cider Mushroom Tourtiere

Like the gift list above, this is a versatile recipe that can be used throughout the holiday season, in a pinch even on Christmas Day. Traditionally, it would have been served on Christmas Eve usually with pickled beets or chili sauce.

However, the tourtiere can do double duty throughout the holidays for both lunch or dinner. To simplify, buy two deep 9-inch pie shells (unless of course, you feel in the mood to make pastry on top of everything else!)

1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

1 onion peeled and chopped 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

1 lb ((500 g) ground chicken

12 oz (350 g) cremini mushrooms

1 slice of brown bread make into breadcrumbs

1 cup (250 mL) cider

1 tsp (5 mL) each, leaf thyme, and grated lemon rind

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each, cloves, grated fresh nutmeg and black pepper

1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh chopped Italian parsley

In a heavy saucepan, Dutch oven or saucepan over medium-high heat, heat oil.

Add onion and cook covered 2-3 minutes until softened. Stir in garlic and cook stirring then stir in chicken and cook stirring until browned.

Add mushrooms. Cook stirring a few minutes then add bread crumbs and cider. Stir, then add thyme, lemon rind, salt, cloves, nutmeg and pepper. Cook stirring until mixture is well combined hot and bubbly.

Taste. Adjust seasoning as necessary. Stir in fresh chopped parsley. Let filling cool before adding to prepared pie shell.

Add cooled filling to prepared pie shell. Use 2 commercially prepared shells, one for the bottom and the other invert onto a piece of parchment and let defrost from frozen, Using the parchment paper, lift and invert the pastry on top of the meat filled pastry. Crimp pastry edges together; brush with beaten egg mixed with a little water to give a golden glaze to pastry while it cooks then using either a paring knife or small cookie cutters, cut out slits or patterns decoratively on top of pastry lid.

Bake in preheated 425 degree oven 30 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Let stand a few minutes before serving. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Serves 4.

Bourbon Balls

My Grandmother, Ada Cargill used to make this simple, no bake Christmas cookie each year. They were one of my favourites.

I have just discovered vanilla wafers again at Bulk Barn and immediately whipped up a batch. You too, may enjoy bourbon balls over the holidays!

1 box (180 g) 2 cups (500 mL) vanilla wafer crumbs

2/3 cup (j150 mL) walnuts or pecans

2/3 cup (150 g) granulated sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) bourbon whisky, or rum

2-3 tbsp (25 mL) corn syrup

Additional granulated sugar for rolling

Using a food processor, chop wafers to fine crumbs, add nuts then chop finely, add sugar, whisky (or rum) and corn syrup. Combine well.

Take generous tablespoons of mixture and form into balls about one generous inch per ball. Roll in additional sugar to coat.

Store a cookie tin; refrigerate or freeze.

Makes about 2 dozen bourbon balls.