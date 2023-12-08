In My Opinion: As demand continues to grow at Grace Pascoe Food Bank, ‘Your neighbours truly need your help’

The Grace Pascoe Food Bank at Calvary United Church on Main Street is need of donations as demand continues to grow in the community.

By DEBBIE VISCONTI

OUTREACH AND FOOD BANK DIRECTOR

Did you know that the Grace Pascoe Care Centre at Calvary Baptist Church on Main Street is one of the oldest food banks in the city? We have a long history of feeding people in this east-end neighbourhood.

The food bank reopened last year, after COVID-19, to meet the ever-growing demand for food in our neighbourhood. Community members line up Thursday evenings in all types of weather in order to get much-needed food for their families. Each week we are seeing an increasing number of new families seeking our help.

How can you help? It is as simple as picking up some non-perishable goods when you are doing your own grocery shopping.

We understand that this is a very busy time for everyone, but your neighbours truly need your help. This giving is what the holiday season is all about – Neighbours Feeding Neighbours.

If you can, have a food drive with your work, neighbours or friends. Please shop local and support the merchants in the area to provide the necessary food for your donation.

Items we need most

Peanut butter

Canned food (fish, vegetables, beans)

Granola & cereal

Pasta sauce

Baby formula, diapers

Everyone knows the price of food has gone up substantially in the last little while.

The severity of food insecurity people are experiencing is driving more people to food banks. The holiday season is a good time to give, but any time of the year we will happily accept food donations. Give the gift of food to your neighbours.

We are truly grateful for the ongoing support of this wonderful community especially as the need is greater than ever.

We are also fortunate to have a very dedicated group of hardworking volunteers that ensure our friends have a positive experience when they are receiving the food.

We are supported by the Daily Bread Food Bank and Second Harvest, but their resources are stretched. More people have visited Daily Bread Food Bank locations this year than at any time in the charity’s 40-year history.

We are seeing more and more working people come into our food bank as they struggle to pay their rent and put nutritious food on their table. Families are adjusting their eating habits by reducing the number of meals they eat each day to make their food last longer.

Drop off your food to us at 72 Main St., in the back, on Wednesday’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. If these times are not convenient for you, please email us at gpcc@calvary-baptist-church.ca to arrange another time for drop off.

Of course, we will gratefully accept monetary donations through Calvary Baptist Church (please add a note that it’s for Grace Pascoe Food Bank ) or online through Canada Helps. Please visit our website Gracepascoefoodbank.ca for more information.

Thank you very much.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of our neighbours!