In My Opinion: Donations to Share a Christmas help provide a beacon of hope for East Toronto residents in need

Community Centre 55 Executive Director Reza Khoshdel is seen with donations of new, unwrapped toys to the Share a Christmas program in 2022. Donations of toys, cash and gift cards can make sure no one feels forgotten during the holiday season. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By REZA KHOSHDEL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR COMMUNITY CENTRE 55

As the festive lights twinkle and carolers fill the air with melodies of joy, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of holiday preparations. In the midst of our own wish lists and holiday gatherings, it’s crucial to pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – a season of giving, compassion, and community.

This year, as we adorn our homes with glittering decorations and wrap presents for our loved ones, let us not forget those in our community who may be facing a more challenging holiday season. It is during these times of reflection that the importance of initiatives like Share a Christmas becomes strikingly clear.

Centre 55’s Share a Christmas program has been a beacon of hope for many in our community, embodying the true essence of the season by providing grocery gift cards and unwrapped toys to those facing economic challenges. It is a program close to my heart, reminding me of my own childhood experiences with The Toronto Star Holiday boxes.

Growing up in a family with limited means, the holiday season was often tinged with a bittersweet mix of excitement and financial strain. The Toronto Star Holiday boxes, however, were a source of immense joy and relief during those challenging times. As a child, I marveled at the magic contained within those boxes, but more than the tangible items, it was the intangible gift of feeling seen and valued that left an indelible mark on my young heart.

The simple act of receiving those holiday boxes made me feel like I mattered, that our family’s struggles were acknowledged, and that there were compassionate individuals in our community who cared. It wasn’t just about the contents of the box; it was about the profound message of solidarity and support it conveyed. Those boxes became a symbol of the community coming together to ensure that no family felt alone or forgotten during the holiday season.

Now, as the Executive Director of Centre 55, I am privileged to witness the impact of Share a Christmas on families within our community. The program extends far beyond the provision of grocery gift cards and toys; it symbolizes the compassion and unity that make our community truly special. It is an opportunity for all of us to play a part in creating cherished memories for families who may be facing financial hardship during what should be a joyous time.

Share a Christmas is a testament to the profound impact that small acts of kindness can have on the lives of others. By supporting this initiative, we can collectively create a community where no one feels forgotten, especially during the festive season.

The dramatic rise in the cost of food and housing has pushed many people to their limits and we are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand for our services this Christmas. In this spirit of giving, we humbly ask for your assistance in the form of a monetary donation, unwrapped toys for children under 16, gift cards for teens, or even volunteer assistance when we sort and deliver toys on December 18/19th.

Together, we can ensure that Share a Christmas reaches even more families in need and spreads the warmth of the season to every corner of our community.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and giving holiday season.