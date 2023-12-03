Rev. Rebecca Bridges officially inducted Incumbent (pastor) of the Anglican Church of St. Aidan in the Beach

Venerable Cheryl Palmer, Archdeacon (left) presided at the induction of Rev. Becky Bridges (centre). Rev. Molly Finlay Incumbent priest at St. John’s Norway was the guest preacher at the induction ceremony on Nov. 19 at St. Aidan's. Photo: Submitted.

The Reverend Doctor Rebecca (Becky) Bridges was recently inducted as the Incumbent (pastor) of the Anglican Church of St. Aidan on Queen Street East at Silverbirch Avenue by the Venerable Cheryl Palmer, Archdeacon for the area in which St. Aidan’s resides.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the the church.

Guest preacher at the ceremony was Rev. Molly Finlay, incumbent priest at St. John’s Norway Anglican Church on Woodbine Avenue just north of Kingston Road.

Rev. Bridges came to St. Aidan’s from an Episcopal church in Birmingham Alabama, bringing a wealth of experience in different fields. She received a MA in English at Clemson University, a PhD. in in communication from Texas A&M and had been a tenured professor of communication studies at Stetson University in Florida.

After teaching at Stetson for 12 years, she discerned a call to ministry. Please see our earlier story for more on Rev. Bridges at https://beachmetro.com/2023/11/16/induction-ceremony-for-st-aidans-pastor-rev-rebecca-bridges-set-for-afternoon-of-sunday-nov-19/