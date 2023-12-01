Design and Style: Winter design tips to make your home cozy and inviting this season

Creating a focal point in the room and bringing in as much natural light as possible are among the winter design tips in this edition of Design and Style by Christine Roberts. Photo: Submitted.

By CHRISTINE ROBERTS

Winter is almost here, and it’s time to make sure your home is ready for the colder months ahead.

As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, we all crave a warm and cozy environment to retreat to. The good news is that with a few simple design tips, you can transform your home into a cozy and inviting space that will make you never want to leave.

So let’s dive in and discover seven winter design tips that will help you create a snug and stylish home for the season.

Understanding Your Space: Making the Most of What You Have

When it comes to winter design, one of the most important things is understanding your space and making the most of what you have. Look around your home and consider the layout and size of each room. This will help you determine how to arrange your furniture and maximize your space.

Think about the natural light that each room gets and how you can utilize it to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. By understanding your space, you can make strategic design choices that will make your home cozy and functional during the colder months.

Adding Warmth with Textiles and Layering Techniques

Winter is the perfect time to add warmth and coziness to your home with textiles and layering techniques. Start by incorporating soft and plush fabrics like blankets, throw pillows, and area rugs. Opt for warm colours and patterns that evoke a sense of comfort. Layering these textiles can add depth and texture to your space, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

Don’t forget to mix and match different materials and textures for a visually interesting look. By adding textiles and layering techniques, you can transform your home into a snug and warm sanctuary during the colder months.

Creating a Cozy Focal Point in Each Room

When it comes to designing an inviting home for winter, creating a focal point in each room is essential. Whether it’s a fireplace, a statement piece of furniture, or a beautiful piece of art, having a focal point draws the eye and adds warmth to the space.

Consider arranging your furniture around the focal point to create a cozy conversation area. You can also enhance the focal point with additional decor like candles, books, or decorative objects that reflect your personal style. By creating a focal point in each room, you’ll instantly transform your space into a winter retreat.

Lighting Tips for a Warm and Inviting Home

Proper lighting can make a big difference in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in your home during the winter months.

Start by utilizing natural light as much as possible. Open your curtains and blinds during the day to let in as much sunlight as possible. In the evenings, opt for warm and soft lighting options like table lamps, floor lamps, or sconces. I always suggest clients use dimmers to create a soft ambiance that allows you to control the lighting levels.

Thrifty Finds: Achieving a Winter-Ready Home on a Budget

If you’re on a budget but still want to make your home winter-ready, there are plenty of thrifty finds you can incorporate into your decor.

Look for second-hand furniture or accessories at thrift stores or online marketplaces. You can also repurpose items you already have by giving them a fresh coat of paint or reupholstering them. Adding in a few new pieces will refresh your space and make it feel seasonally updated.

Bringing Nature Inside: Incorporating Winter Elements into Your Decor

To truly embrace the winter season, why not bring a touch of nature indoors? Incorporating winter elements into your decor can add a beautiful and textural feel to your home.

Consider using pinecones, twigs, and branches as natural decor pieces. You can display them in a vase or arrange them on a mantle. Another option is to bring in fresh greenery, such as evergreen branches or holly, to create a festive atmosphere. Don’t forget to add touches of winter-inspired colours, like deep greens and berry reds, through accents and accessories. By bringing nature inside, you’ll create a warm and inviting space that reflects the beauty of the winter season.

— Local resident Christine Roberts is an Interior Designer and Stylist. She can be reached at 416-873-3982, and online at www.christinerobertsdesign.ca and on Instagram @christinerobertsdesign