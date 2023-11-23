St. John cross country team wins TCDSB elementary school city championship for 20th year in a row

The St. John Catholic School cross country team celebrates 20 straight years of winning the Toronto Catholic School Board city championship. Photo; Submitted.

By JOSH TUDELA

Cross country runners from St. John Catholic School on Kingston Road have proven themselves to be the best in the city yet again, winning their 20th straight Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) elementary school championship this fall.

In the TCDSB city championships held at Earl Bales Park in North York on Thursday, Oct. 27, the team from St. John won the overall team title.

Leading the way were Grade 8 girls, the Grade 7 girls, and the Grade 4 girls teams who all won age group team gold medals at the city championships.

Silver medals for St. John’s teams were won by the Grade 8 boys, the Grade 7 boys, and the Grade 4 boys.

Age group team bronze medals went to the Grade 6 girls and the Grade 3 girls teams.

Individual runners from St. John who won gold medals at the city championships were Madyn K and Lane C.

Runners at the meet from St. John who finished in the top 10 in their races were Julia T; Kaylee C; Rosie Y; Bobby M; Julia L; Olivia P and Eamon M.

In total, the St. John cross country team consisted of 150 runners, 13 coaches, and 10 student helpers, all of whom had been working hard since the beginning of September through to the end of October.