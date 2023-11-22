Beach author Erwin Buck’s latest novel, Lost and Found, delves into historical fiction and a link to his own past

Beach author Erwin Buck has recently released his novel Lost and Found. Photo: Submitted.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Erwin Buck, a familiar face in the local artistic community, has recently released his fifth book, Lost and Found, marking a departure from his previous works as it delves into the realm of historical fiction.

While many in the neighbourhood recognize him for his captivating photography, Buck’s literary journey began in 2007 with the publication of his first novel, Angels Landing, followed by Veneer in 2008 and another novel, Deadly Music, in 2012.

Retirement allowed Buck not only to focus on photography but also to explore his passion for writing.

His literary repertoire expanded to include four children’s books from The Little Boy” series and three mysteries under the title Aurora Weeks.

The latest addition to Erwin’s literary works, Lost and Found, stands out as historical fiction, weaving a compelling narrative across Heidelberg, Germany, a prisoner-of-war (POW) camp in Mississippi, and the vibrant cities of Toronto and New York in different timelines – 1936, 1945, and 2006.

The novel explores family histories, unravelling hidden secrets that span generations. Beginning in a Nazi stronghold in Heidelberg, the plot then unfolds within a World War Two POW camp in 1945 before finishing in Toronto and New York in 2006.

The common thread is the haunting question of whose truth emerges when long-buried skeletons resurface from the family closet.

Buck’s inspiration for Lost and Found originated from a deep dive into his genealogical history, sparked by suspicions regarding his biological father. DNA confirmation unveiled a surprising revelation for Buck – his biological father had been a prisoner in a Mississippi POW camp at the end of World War Two.

Buck’s novel fictionalizes the love story between his parents, adding a touch to his exploration of family secrets. While the book draws on personal history, Buck emphasized that it is not an autobiography, allowing him to step outside his comfort zone and navigate unfamiliar territories in his writing.

Buck shared that his Beach neighbourhood, where he has lived for more than four decades, remains a constant source of inspiration for his creativity.

Within most of Buck’s literary works, the Beach has a place, as he describes it as a “unique community filled with natural beauty and a strong sense of community spirit,” influencing his artistic expression through writing and photography.

“There’s just no neighbourhood like it,” he said.

Lost and Found is now available at Book City on Queen Street East in the Beach and on Amazon at https://www.amazon.ca/LOST-FOUND-Erwin-BUCK-ebook/dp/B0CM17F7LM?ref_=ast_author_mpb