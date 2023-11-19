Beaches Santa Claus Parade takes place this afternoon along Kingston Road

Santa waves to the crowds at the 2019 Beaches Santa Claus Parade. The 2023 version of the parade along Kingston Road takes place on Sunday, Nov. 19, starting at 1 p.m.

The Beaches Santa Claus Parade takes place this afternoon.

The parade, organized by Community Centre 55, begins at the intersection of Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

This will be the first time back for the parade along Kingston Road since 2019. The parade did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been hopes that the parade could have taken place in 2022, but it became logistically impossible. However, this year’s parade is a go.

“The Beaches Santa Claus Parade is a highlight of our community calendar, and we are thrilled to once again welcome families and friends to join us in spreading the joy of the season,” said Reza Khoshdel, Executive Director of Community Centre 55.

“This year’s parade promises to be a spectacular event, with a wonderful lineup of participants and surprises for all.”

A total of 31 community groups and organizations will be taking part in the parade which heads west along Kingston Road from Victoria Park Avenue, then turns north on Walter Street, and then north again on Kimberley Avenue to conclude at Swanwick Avenue, near Community Centre 55 on Main Street.

The Title Sponsor for this year’s parade is Fearless Meat on Kingston Road. The Gold Sponsor for the parade is local realtor Shea Warrington’s Shea Sells Boutique realty on Kingston Road.

Along with Santa himself, others participating in this year’s Beaches Santa Claus Parade will include Mayor Olivia Chow, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon, and Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith.

The Malvern Collegiate Marching Band and will be taking part in the parade as well as Beach Citizen of the Year Robert Gore.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Supt. Kim O’Toole of Toronto police’s 55 Division.

Youngsters attending the parade can bring their letters for Santa as there will be volunteers along the parade route collecting them.

Also in the parade will be the team from Beach Metro Community News. Look for our giant gingerbread man which will be part of our group.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early to make sure they get a good spot along Kingston Road to watch the parade, and to “bring their holiday cheer”.

The Beaches Santa Claus Parade traditionally serves as the start of fundraising for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas campaign that helps out families and individuals in need during the holiday season. For information on how to support this year’s Share a Christmas campaign at Community Centre 55, please go to https://www.centre55.com/community_programs/share-a-christmas/

For information on today’s parade, please go to https://www.centre55.com/event/christmas-parade-2/