MPP McMahon to host Community Conversation on Toronto’s housing crisis

Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon will host a Community Conversations event on Toronto’s housing crisis next week.
The panel discussion will examine the topic: Housing in Toronto: How Can We Help?
The event takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 21, starting at 7:30 p.m., at Hope United Church, 2550 Danforth Ave. at Main Street.
Guests on the panel will be urban planner and economist Alex Boshoti; Laura Anonen and Karly Wilson from Don Valley Legal Services; Vice President of WoodGreen Community Services Mwarigha; and affordable housing advocate and consultant Joy Connelly.
Along with the panel discussion, there will also be breakout groups so that everyone at the event can be involved.
For more information, please go to McMahon’s website at https://mmmbey.com/
